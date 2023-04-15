https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/italys-state-debt-hits-all-time-high-of-3trl-in-february-1109553052.html

Italy's State Debt Hits All-Time High of $3Trl in February

Italy's State Debt Hits All-Time High of $3Trl in February

Italy's sovereign debt increased by 21.6 billion euros in February and reached a historical maximum of 2.772 trillion euros ($3.075 trillion), the Bank of Italy said on Saturday.

2023-04-15T13:08+0000

2023-04-15T13:08+0000

2023-04-15T13:08+0000

energy crisis in europe

italy

state debt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101522/99/1015229952_0:540:5184:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_449b3ccfc6c6b17b7e2d167b1cf2d188.jpg

The previous negative record was broken in June 2022, when Italy's sovereign debt first surpassed 2.77 trillion euros. Italian newspaper described the growth of national debt as unbridled, saying that Italy in 2022 produced goods and services worth 1.909 trillion euros in current prices, which has resulted in a whopping 145% ratio between Italy's GDP and debt. The president of the Italian national consumer union said, as cited in the report, that the current monetary policy of the European Central Bank and the ever increasing interest rates will contribute to the further growth of the state debt and aggravation of social inequality. The COVID-19-related restrictions lead to the increase of Italy's state debt in 2020 causing it to surge to 155% of GDP. After the limitations were lifted, the national economy renewed its growth, and the government reduced its support of businesses and citizens. However, the conflict in Ukraine, as well as a rapid surge in energy prices, caused the drop of Italy's GDP and renewed the growth of its state debt.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221011/one-in-four-italians-at-risk-of-poverty-or-social-exclusion-statistics-institute-1101705529.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221124/over-half-of-italians-have-to-save-on-food-heating-due-to-galloping-prices-1104662309.html

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italy, sovereing debt, italy state debt, italy debt record