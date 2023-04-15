https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/macron-signs-controversial-pension-reform-bill-1109547827.html

Macron Signs Controversial Pension Reform Bill

Macron Signs Controversial Pension Reform Bill

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed the controversial pension reform into law.

2023-04-15T04:56+0000

2023-04-15T04:56+0000

2023-04-15T05:08+0000

world

france

pension reform

bill

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108223259_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_3c94876b2e14825c41513c30351cdbe0.jpg

The law was published in France’s Official Journal (Le Journal Officiel) on Saturday morning. On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. Macron was slated to sign the bill within 48 hours. French unions urged Macron not to sign the pension reform bill amid Friday protests and called on the country's population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230330/1108898597.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france pension reform, french pension reform bill, macron's pension reform, french protests over pension reform, macron signs pension reform bill