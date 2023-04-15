https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/macron-signs-controversial-pension-reform-bill-1109547827.html
Macron Signs Controversial Pension Reform Bill
Macron Signs Controversial Pension Reform Bill
French President Emmanuel Macron has signed the controversial pension reform into law.
The law was published in France’s Official Journal (Le Journal Officiel) on Saturday morning. On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. Macron was slated to sign the bill within 48 hours. French unions urged Macron not to sign the pension reform bill amid Friday protests and called on the country's population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.
Macron Signs Controversial Pension Reform Bill
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has signed the controversial pension reform into law.
The law was published in France’s Official Journal (Le Journal Officiel) on Saturday morning.
On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. Macron was slated to sign the bill within 48 hours.
French unions urged Macron not to sign the pension reform bill amid Friday protests and called on the country's population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.