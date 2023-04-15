https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/pentagon-leaker-arraigned-reporters-as-sleuths-nra-convention-1109540538.html

Pentagon Leaker Arraigned, Reporters as Sleuths, NRA Convention

Pentagon Leaker Arraigned, Reporters as Sleuths, NRA Convention

The Department of Justice charges the Sinaloa cartel over fentanyl trafficking, and the US justice system reveals some weaknesses.

Pentagon Leaker Arraigned, Reporters as Sleuths, NRA Convention The Department of Justice charges the Sinaloa cartel over fentanyl trafficking, and the U.S. justice system reveals some weaknesses.

Author, journalist and former Washington Post bureau chief Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss journalists celebrating arrest of alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira and the greater societal and surveillance implications of his case, the state of the conversation on inflation in the United States, how corruption is defined and discussed, and what will follow the French Constitutional Council’s ruling on pension reforms.US Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses Congress’s investigation into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over Bragg’s prosecution of Donald Trump, more news about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his many benefactors and how Thomas’ case could play out in the end.Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese Steve Grumbine discusses whether the alleged Pentagon leaker fits the definition of whistleblower, whether the NRA presidential endorsement still carries weight, the Montana Republican Party's efforts to steal the US Senate election, Dianne Feinstein's withdrawal from the Senate Judiciary Committee, what California Gavin Newsom's red state tour could signify, and how primary polling controls the conversation on what candidates are deemed viable.Professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology Guy McPherson discusses NPR’s sponsorship by a plastics lobbying firm, the water crisis in the Colorado River, deforestation in the Amazon, and why under capitalism, the only climate solutions that can be envisioned are motivated by profit.The Misfits also discuss the issue of classifying corruption and this week’s News of the Weird, including a hole mistakenly terminated by Arnold Schwartzenegger and rotten behavior at an egg hunt.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

