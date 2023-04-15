https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/russia-ready-to-mass-produce-advanced-armor-vests-video--1109550478.html

Russia Ready to Mass Produce Advanced Armor Vests: Video

Rostec deputy general director Alexander Nazarov explained that the Obereg body armor was developed in collaboration with those taking part in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian state corporation Rostec has begun production of a high-class assault armor vest capable of protecting a soldier from sniper rifle bullets.According to the statement, the trial batch of the equipment has already been used in the zone of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Rostec explained that the Obereg ceramic armor plate has a protection class of Br5, which means that it can stop a B-32 armor-piercing bullet fired from a SV-98 sniper rifle at a distance of ten meters.The state corporation also noted that the Obereg elements are made of aramid fabric, and that all its sections, including the side ones, have anti-fragmentation and anti-ricochet layers placed in waterproof covers.Rostec deputy general director Alexander Nazarov, for his part, pointed out that the corporation was developing the new armor vest “in close cooperation with those taking part in the Russian special operation.”“The Obereg has been successfully tested and the corporation is ready for serial production of the equipment. Now we are poised to produce up to 2,000 such armor vests per quarter, with plans to increase output up to 7,500 items per quarter," Nazarov added.

