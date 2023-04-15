https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/sudanese-army-chief-orders-rebel-militia-rapid-support-forces-to-disband-1109564077.html

Sudanese Army Chief Orders 'Rebel Militia' Rapid Support Forces to Disband

Sudanese Army Chief Orders 'Rebel Militia' Rapid Support Forces to Disband

Sudanese Army commander in chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a decree to disband the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after clashes in the capital of Khartoum.

2023-04-15T20:30+0000

2023-04-15T20:30+0000

2023-04-15T20:32+0000

world

rapid support forces (rsf)

sudan

mohamed hamdan dagalo

abdel fattah abdelrahman burhan

khartoum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109561263_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0aea1ba99dabb7d7b150e09a751fb9b4.jpg

"The Commander in Chief has issued a decree to disband the Rapid Support Forces," the government body said on Twitter. The General Command of the Sudanese Army also added that there will be "no negotiation or dialogue before dissolving Hemedti's rebel militia," referring to RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The General Command also released a wanted poster for Dagalo.On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command. Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out earlier on Saturday in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

sudan

khartoum

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sudan coup, sudanese army, rapid support forces, mohamed hamdan dagalo, abdel fattah burhan