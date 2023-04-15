https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/sudanese-army-chief-orders-rebel-militia-rapid-support-forces-to-disband-1109564077.html
Sudanese Army commander in chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a decree to disband the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after clashes in the capital of Khartoum.
"The Commander in Chief has issued a decree to disband the Rapid Support Forces," the government body said on Twitter. The General Command of the Sudanese Army also added that there will be "no negotiation or dialogue before dissolving Hemedti's rebel militia," referring to RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The General Command also released a wanted poster for Dagalo.On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command. Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out earlier on Saturday in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.
Sudanese Army Chief Orders 'Rebel Militia' Rapid Support Forces to Disband
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander in chief of the Sudanese military Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a decree to disband the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the General Intelligence Service said on Saturday.
"The Commander in Chief has issued a decree to disband the Rapid Support Forces," the government body said on Twitter.
The General Command of the Sudanese Army also added that there will be "no negotiation or dialogue before dissolving Hemedti's rebel militia," referring to RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The General Command also released a wanted poster for Dagalo.
"Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo is a fugitive criminal. We call on all citizens not to deal with him and to report him and his forces," the poster reads.
On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.
Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out earlier on Saturday in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.