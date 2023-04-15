https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/unrest-in-sudan-timeline-of-situation-in-khartoum-1109555158.html

Unrest in Sudan: Timeline of Situation in Khartoum

Unrest in Sudan: Timeline of Situation in Khartoum

Clashes had broken out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum on Saturday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The sound of gunfire was heard outside a military camp of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital of Khartoum on Saturday morning. Local media reported that clashes broke out between the RSF and the Sudanese Army in Khartoum.Follow our LIVE UPDATES on Sputnik Africa websiteLater, the RSF said that the country's regular army had attacked the paramilitary's base in Khartoum."Today, the Rapid Support Forces were surprised by a large group of armed forces that entered the headquarters of the Soba military camp in Khartoum. They besieged the forces there and then attacked them with all kinds of heavy and light weapons," the RSF said in a statement.The paramilitary group added that it had contacted international mediators on the situation in Sudan, as well as influential Sudanese lawmakers.Sudan's General Intelligence Service (GIS) at the same time described the actions of the country's Rapid Support Forces as mutinous.Did RSF Take Control Over Int'l Airport, Presidential Palace... or Not?Later in the day, the RSF stated that they had taken control of Khartoum International Airport and the Merowe Air Base.The Republican Palace, serving as the working residence of Sudan's leadership and the main symbol of state power in the country, reportedly also came under control of the RSF."Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have seized the Republican Palace," the RSF claimed in a statement.The Sudanese Army, however, said that it continued to keep the Presidential Palace and other strategic objects under its control, despite the RSF stating otherwise.Sudanese Army Bombing RSF Military Bases Near KhartoumLater, the Sudanese Army said that its fighter jets are carrying out strikes on bases of the Rapid Support Forces near the capital Khartoum."The Sudanese air force is destroying the RSF camps of Taiba and Soba and chasing members of the RSF who try to disguise themselves among civilians," the army's statement read.How the Conflict BegunOn Thursday, the Sudanese Army issued a rare statement saying that the RSF's deployment in Khartoum and several cities was illegal and had taken place without coordination with the armed forces. According to media reports, the army's statement was prompted by the sudden deployment of RSF units near the airport in the northern city of Merowe.Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources, that the Sudanese Army had also deployed units in Merowe, "in case of a lack of security." The broadcaster said the Sudanese Army had given the RSF a certain amount of time to vacate the city. For its part, the paramilitary command said its presence in Merowe was part of its tasks and duties.The Forces of Freedom and Change, the Sudanese opposition coalition, said on April 6 that the signing of a final political agreement that would establish a transitional civilian authority in Sudan had been postponed again due to a lack of consensus among the military parties.In October 2021, the Sudanese Army under Burhan overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact that called for the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the release of all political prisoners, the holding of elections in July 2023, and the transfer of power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis continued, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2, 2022.

