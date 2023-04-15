https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/videos-protesters-in-frances-rennes-set-fire-to-police-station-1109545115.html

Videos: Protesters in France's Rennes Set Fire to Police Station

People protesting against the controversial pension reform in Rennes, France, have set fire to the entrance to the local police station, French media report.

Trash containers in front of the police station in the Sainte-Anne Square in Rennes were set on fire on Friday, French media reported. The fire was reportedly put out using a police water cannon. No injuries were reported. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter on Friday that the attacks against the police station in Rennes "are unacceptable" and the "perpetrators will be prosecuted." The French Constitutional Council approved on Friday the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to sign the bill within 48 hours, French media reported. More than 100 people were arrested in Paris during the Friday demonstration against the pension reform, according to local media, which said that a total of 4,000 people protested in the streets of the French capital, setting trash containers on fire. Local media reported that police also used tear gas against demonstrators in Lyon. About 200-300 people are said to have gathered in front of the city prefecture on Friday evening.French unions urged Macron not to sign the pension reform bill and called on the country's population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) said on Friday. On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age to 64 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

