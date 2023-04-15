https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/watch-russian-mig-31bm-fighter-jets-train-to-intercept-enemy-aircraft--1109551728.html
Watch Russian MiG-31BM Fighter Jets Train to Intercept Enemy Aircraft
Earlier on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced an unscheduled inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet. The aim of this move is to check the ability of the armed forces to "repel the aggression of a probable enemy" from the sea.
Two Pacific Fleet MiG-31BM high-altitude fighter jets trained to intercept a mock enemy aircraft as part of an unscheduled inspection.The representatives of the ministry stressed that the crews of fighter jets carried out a search and classification of the target, and then made electronic launches of long-range air-to-air missiles. Also the pilots worked out elements of air combat with mock enemy jets protecting the "enemy" bombers.
Two Pacific Fleet MiG-31BM high-altitude fighter jets trained to intercept a mock enemy aircraft as part of an unscheduled inspection.
"The violator of airspace role was performed by the Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft of the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet, which attempted to approach a detachment of military ships in order to bomb them," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The representatives of the ministry stressed that the crews of fighter jets carried out a search and classification of the target, and then made electronic launches of long-range air-to-air missiles.
Also the pilots worked out elements of air combat with mock enemy jets protecting the "enemy" bombers.