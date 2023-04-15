https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/watch-russian-mig-31bm-fighter-jets-train-to-intercept-enemy-aircraft--1109551728.html

Watch Russian MiG-31BM Fighter Jets Train to Intercept Enemy Aircraft

Watch Russian MiG-31BM Fighter Jets Train to Intercept Enemy Aircraft

Earlier on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced an unscheduled inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet. The aim of this move is to check the ability of the armed forces to "repel the aggression of a probable enemy" from the sea.

2023-04-15T13:29+0000

2023-04-15T13:29+0000

2023-04-15T13:29+0000

pacific fleet

military

russia

fighter jet

mig-31

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109554635_0:147:727:556_1920x0_80_0_0_62da7370ac0cbdcb619effb976249a90.jpg

Two Pacific Fleet MiG-31BM high-altitude fighter jets trained to intercept a mock enemy aircraft as part of an unscheduled inspection.The representatives of the ministry stressed that the crews of fighter jets carried out a search and classification of the target, and then made electronic launches of long-range air-to-air missiles. Also the pilots worked out elements of air combat with mock enemy jets protecting the "enemy" bombers.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

MiG-31BM fighter jets train to intercept an intruder aircraft MiG-31BM fighter jets train to intercept an intruder aircraft 2023-04-15T13:29+0000 true PT0M48S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

mig-31, mig-31bm, inspection of russia's pacific fleet, russian fighter jets, russian pacific fleet