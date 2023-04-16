https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/argentina-registers-over-40000-cases-of-dengue-fever-in-2023-1109573976.html

Argentina Registers Over 40,000 Cases of Dengue Fever in 2023

More than 40,000 cases of dengue fever have been registered in Argentina since January 1, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

The World Bank estimated Argentina's population at 45.8 million in 2023. Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted through mosquito bites. According to the World Health Organization, there is no specific treatment for the fever, and the vaccine against it is only recommended for people with a history of dengue infection. There are four serotypes of the virus, which means that one can get infected with four different types of dengue.

