Fire in Residential Building in Dubai Kills 16 People
A massive fire in a five-story residential building in Dubai's Old Town resulted in 16 people killed and nine others injured, the UAE newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the Dubai Civil Defense
The fire broke out Saturday on the fourth floor of a building in the Al Ras neighborhood, home to Dubai's oldest market and many of its workers and traders, the report said. A spokesperson for the Dubai Civil Defense said preliminary investigations showed that the fire was caused by a failure to comply with building safety requirements. An investigation into the incident is underway.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A massive fire in a five-story residential building in Dubai's Old Town resulted in 16 people killed and nine others injured, the UAE newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the Dubai Civil Defense.
The fire broke out Saturday on the fourth floor of a building in the Al Ras neighborhood, home to Dubai's oldest market and many of its workers and traders, the report said.
A spokesperson for the Dubai Civil Defense said preliminary investigations showed that the fire was caused by a failure to comply with building safety requirements.
An investigation into the incident is underway.