Fire in Residential Building in Dubai Kills 16 People
Fire in Residential Building in Dubai Kills 16 People
A massive fire in a five-story residential building in Dubai's Old Town resulted in 16 people killed and nine others injured, the UAE newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the Dubai Civil Defense
