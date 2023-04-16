IS Terrorists Kill Over 30 Mushroom Pickers in Syrian Hama, Reports Say

International
Daesh terrorists have killed 32 people who were picking desert truffles in the Syrian province of Hama, Syrian newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The director of a hospital in the city of Salamiyah told the newspaper that the bodies of 26 victims had been transported to the hospital.Mushroom pickers in Syria often become victims of planted mines and terrorist attacks. In March, a truck carrying people to pick desert truffles struck a mine planted by Daesh* terrorists. A source said that several mines exploded at the moment when the truck was passing by, killing seven people and injuring 63. In February, more than 50 Syrians picking truffles were killed by Daesh terrorists' attack in the eastern province of Homs.The value of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of desert truffles is approximately $20.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
20:01 GMT 16.04.2023
© Sputnik / Bassel Shartooh / Syria, Hama province
© Sputnik / Bassel Shartooh /
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Daesh terrorists have killed 32 people who were picking desert truffles in the Syrian province of Hama, Syrian newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The director of a hospital in the city of Salamiyah told the newspaper that the bodies of 26 victims had been transported to the hospital.
Mushroom pickers in Syria often become victims of planted mines and terrorist attacks. In March, a truck carrying people to pick desert truffles struck a mine planted by Daesh* terrorists. A source said that several mines exploded at the moment when the truck was passing by, killing seven people and injuring 63. In February, more than 50 Syrians picking truffles were killed by Daesh terrorists' attack in the eastern province of Homs.
The value of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of desert truffles is approximately $20.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
