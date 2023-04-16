https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/is-terrorists-kill-over-30-mushroom-pickers-in-syrian-hama-reports-say-1109581775.html

IS Terrorists Kill Over 30 Mushroom Pickers in Syrian Hama, Reports Say

IS Terrorists Kill Over 30 Mushroom Pickers in Syrian Hama, Reports Say

Daesh terrorists have killed 32 people who were picking desert truffles in the Syrian province of Hama, Syrian newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

2023-04-16T20:01+0000

2023-04-16T20:01+0000

2023-04-16T20:01+0000

world

syria

hama

mushrooms

mushroom

daesh

isis

salamiyah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107534/29/1075342993_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c653f89fe83bcfb75c67ed1761fd056e.jpg

The director of a hospital in the city of Salamiyah told the newspaper that the bodies of 26 victims had been transported to the hospital.Mushroom pickers in Syria often become victims of planted mines and terrorist attacks. In March, a truck carrying people to pick desert truffles struck a mine planted by Daesh* terrorists. A source said that several mines exploded at the moment when the truck was passing by, killing seven people and injuring 63. In February, more than 50 Syrians picking truffles were killed by Daesh terrorists' attack in the eastern province of Homs.The value of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of desert truffles is approximately $20.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230326/biden-is-committed-to-keeping-troops-in-syria-says-kirby-1108809690.html

syria

hama

salamiyah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syrian mushroom truffles, mushroom pickers in middle east, syrian province of hama, salamiyah city syria, daesh isi is attacking citizens, terrorist attacks in syria