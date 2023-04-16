https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/is-terrorists-kill-over-30-mushroom-pickers-in-syrian-hama-reports-say-1109581775.html
IS Terrorists Kill Over 30 Mushroom Pickers in Syrian Hama, Reports Say
IS Terrorists Kill Over 30 Mushroom Pickers in Syrian Hama, Reports Say
Daesh terrorists have killed 32 people who were picking desert truffles in the Syrian province of Hama, Syrian newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.
2023-04-16T20:01+0000
2023-04-16T20:01+0000
2023-04-16T20:01+0000
world
syria
hama
mushrooms
mushroom
daesh
isis
salamiyah
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107534/29/1075342993_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c653f89fe83bcfb75c67ed1761fd056e.jpg
The director of a hospital in the city of Salamiyah told the newspaper that the bodies of 26 victims had been transported to the hospital.Mushroom pickers in Syria often become victims of planted mines and terrorist attacks. In March, a truck carrying people to pick desert truffles struck a mine planted by Daesh* terrorists. A source said that several mines exploded at the moment when the truck was passing by, killing seven people and injuring 63. In February, more than 50 Syrians picking truffles were killed by Daesh terrorists' attack in the eastern province of Homs.The value of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of desert truffles is approximately $20.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230326/biden-is-committed-to-keeping-troops-in-syria-says-kirby-1108809690.html
syria
hama
salamiyah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107534/29/1075342993_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_907afc487b2438241e731869c9dc8cf9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syrian mushroom truffles, mushroom pickers in middle east, syrian province of hama, salamiyah city syria, daesh isi is attacking citizens, terrorist attacks in syria
syrian mushroom truffles, mushroom pickers in middle east, syrian province of hama, salamiyah city syria, daesh isi is attacking citizens, terrorist attacks in syria
IS Terrorists Kill Over 30 Mushroom Pickers in Syrian Hama, Reports Say
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Daesh terrorists have killed 32 people who were picking desert truffles in the Syrian province of Hama, Syrian newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The director of a hospital in the city of Salamiyah told the newspaper that the bodies of 26 victims had been transported to the hospital.
Mushroom pickers in Syria often become victims of planted mines and terrorist attacks. In March, a truck carrying people to pick desert truffles struck a mine planted by Daesh* terrorists. A source said that several mines exploded at the moment when the truck was passing by, killing seven people and injuring 63. In February, more than 50 Syrians picking truffles were killed by Daesh terrorists' attack in the eastern province of Homs.
The value of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of desert truffles is approximately $20.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.