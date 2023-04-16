https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/largest-rebel-group-colombian-government-peace-talks-to-start-in-mid-may---reports-1109582096.html
Largest Rebel Group, Colombian Government Peace Talks To Start In Mid-May - Reports
The Colombian Government and Rebels from the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) will start peace talks in mid-May.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) plan to start peace talks with the country’s government next month, media report.
On May 16, a negotiation table will be organized for dialogue between the FARC, under the command of Ivan Mordisco, and the national government, the Bogota-based Blue Radio station reported on Twitter on Sunday.
In July of last year, Colombian authorities said that FARC leader Nestor Gregorio Vera, known as Ivan Mordisco, was eliminated during a special operation in the south of the country.
However, Mordisco appeared in an interview with Colombian media in October of last year and again appeared in person at a public meeting of FARC leaders and local representatives in Colombia’s Caqueta Department this month, according to media reports.
In December of last year, FARC and the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's second-largest rebel group after FARC, announced a ceasefire as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, which seeks to achieve peace with armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country.