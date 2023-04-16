https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/mortal-football-archaeologists-unearth-mayan-stone-scoreboard-for-deadly-pelota-game-1109569932.html

Mortal Football: Archaeologists Unearth Mayan Stone Scoreboard for Deadly Pelota Game

Mortal Football: Archaeologists Unearth Mayan Stone Scoreboard for Deadly Pelota Game

Archaeologists discovered ancient stone tablet in Mayan Chichen Itza site which dates from between 800 AD and 900 AD. Scientists believe it is a kind of scoreboard for ancient soccer-like ball game known as "pelota."

2023-04-16T09:12+0000

2023-04-16T09:12+0000

2023-04-16T09:12+0000

science & tech

maya

history

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109569641_0:130:557:443_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac9864386e5ef3cccd32ed9e7cf5741.png

Archaeologists discovered an ancient stone tablet in the Mayan site Chichen Itza, which dates from between 800 AD and 900 AD. Scientists believe that this relic is a scoreboard for an ancient soccer-like ball game known as "pelota."Historians are excited with the finding since such artefacts are quiet uncommon.Archaeologists carefully an unearth ancient stone table.There are two figures on the ancient tablet, one is wearing a feather headdress, and another one is decorated with a "snake turban," which implies his high status in Mayan society. Also there are hieroglyphic inscriptions on the outer edge.Not much is known about the game - some historians allege that it resembles modern volleyball rather that football.There is a certain level of confidence that this game was associated with human sacrifices: scholars believe that the captain of victorious team was sometimes decapitated and offered to gods. There are even speculations that the skulls of be-headed champions were used as balls, but most historians dismiss them.It is also alleged that the game had a deep religious connotations – the ball symbolized the movement of the sun over the horizon.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

maya artefacts, maya stone tablet, maya hisory, maya football, pelota