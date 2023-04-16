International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/mortal-football-archaeologists-unearth-mayan-stone-scoreboard-for-deadly-pelota-game-1109569932.html
Mortal Football: Archaeologists Unearth Mayan Stone Scoreboard for Deadly Pelota Game
Mortal Football: Archaeologists Unearth Mayan Stone Scoreboard for Deadly Pelota Game
Archaeologists discovered ancient stone tablet in Mayan Chichen Itza site which dates from between 800 AD and 900 AD. Scientists believe it is a kind of scoreboard for ancient soccer-like ball game known as "pelota."
2023-04-16T09:12+0000
2023-04-16T09:12+0000
science & tech
maya
history
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109569641_0:130:557:443_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac9864386e5ef3cccd32ed9e7cf5741.png
Archaeologists discovered an ancient stone tablet in the Mayan site Chichen Itza, which dates from between 800 AD and 900 AD. Scientists believe that this relic is a scoreboard for an ancient soccer-like ball game known as "pelota."Historians are excited with the finding since such artefacts are quiet uncommon.Archaeologists carefully an unearth ancient stone table.There are two figures on the ancient tablet, one is wearing a feather headdress, and another one is decorated with a "snake turban," which implies his high status in Mayan society. Also there are hieroglyphic inscriptions on the outer edge.Not much is known about the game - some historians allege that it resembles modern volleyball rather that football.There is a certain level of confidence that this game was associated with human sacrifices: scholars believe that the captain of victorious team was sometimes decapitated and offered to gods. There are even speculations that the skulls of be-headed champions were used as balls, but most historians dismiss them.It is also alleged that the game had a deep religious connotations – the ball symbolized the movement of the sun over the horizon.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109569641_0:78:557:496_1920x0_80_0_0_2d22e73d9178e5c227c14b389c09afa0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
maya artefacts, maya stone tablet, maya hisory, maya football, pelota
maya artefacts, maya stone tablet, maya hisory, maya football, pelota

Mortal Football: Archaeologists Unearth Mayan Stone Scoreboard for Deadly Pelota Game

09:12 GMT 16.04.2023
© Photo : YoutubeAncient Mayan Stone Tablet (Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology video screenshot)
Ancient Mayan Stone Tablet (Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology video screenshot) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2023
© Photo : Youtube
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Maya played "pelota" - a football-like game - for fun, allegedly, as a way to resolve social conflicts. The game was quite dangerous and the winners were sometimes sacrificed to gods, but this was the best alternative to full-scale conflict that Mayan society could offer.
Archaeologists discovered an ancient stone tablet in the Mayan site Chichen Itza, which dates from between 800 AD and 900 AD. Scientists believe that this relic is a scoreboard for an ancient soccer-like ball game known as "pelota."
Historians are excited with the finding since such artefacts are quiet uncommon.
"In this Maya site, it is rare to find hieroglyphic writing, let alone a complete text," reportedly stated Francisco Perez, one of archaeologists.
Archaeologists carefully an unearth ancient stone table.
There are two figures on the ancient tablet, one is wearing a feather headdress, and another one is decorated with a "snake turban," which implies his high status in Mayan society. Also there are hieroglyphic inscriptions on the outer edge.
Not much is known about the game - some historians allege that it resembles modern volleyball rather that football.
There is a certain level of confidence that this game was associated with human sacrifices: scholars believe that the captain of victorious team was sometimes decapitated and offered to gods. There are even speculations that the skulls of be-headed champions were used as balls, but most historians dismiss them.
It is also alleged that the game had a deep religious connotations – the ball symbolized the movement of the sun over the horizon.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала