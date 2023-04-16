https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/netizens-call-out-mark-hamill-for-chatting-with-ukrainian-militants-featuring-nazi-flag-1109576766.html

Netizens Call Out Mark Hamill for Chatting With Ukrainian Militants Featuring 'Nazi Flag'

In the video chat, Hamill apparently conversed with Ukrainian militants who had the flag of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army emblazoned with a symbol used by some neo-Nazi groups hanging in the background.

During said chat, a fragment of which Hamill shared on Twitter, Hamill praised the Ukrainian militants who he claimed were "fighting the good fight" and compared Ukrainian forces to the rebels from Star Wars. While many social media users praised Hamill for this act, quite a few netizens pointed at the flag that was seen in the video chat hanging behind Ukrainian militants.The red-and-black banner in question appeared to be the flag of the so-called Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), an infamous Ukrainian nationalist militant group that collaborated with the Nazis during World War II and perpetrated acts of ethnic cleansing against civilians of Polish and Jewish descent in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia.The flag also bore the emblem known as kolovrat, a variation of swastika often used by adherents of Slavic Neopaganism and by many neo-Nazi groups. "Mark I know you think you are helping and doing a good and positive thing here but the guys you are talking to have a Nazi flag," one social media user remarked."So you met with Nazis. It's interesting how the Sonnerad is actually similar in design the Imperial insignia in Star Wars. You ought to be able to see that yourself,” another user mused."Sad to see you embracing the Dark Side in real life,” yet another person complained.Ironically, many of those who cheered for Hamill used the phrase "Slava Ukraine" ("Glory to Ukraine"), a greeting originally adopted by the aforementioned UPA and used by the people who committed unspeakable atrocities during WWII. At the moment, it is widely used by Ukrainian paramilitary groups, promoted by the Kiev regime.

