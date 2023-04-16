https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/prince-harry-had-hearty-talk-with-king-before-agreeing-to-attend-coronation---reports-1109574145.html

Prince Harry Had Hearty Talk With King Before Agreeing to Attend Coronation - Reports

Prince Harry Had Hearty Talk With King Before Agreeing to Attend Coronation - Reports

UK Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart conversation with his father, King Charles III, before agreeing to attend his upcoming coronation, the British tabloid reported on Sunday, citing sources.

2023-04-16T10:47+0000

2023-04-16T10:47+0000

2023-04-16T10:47+0000

world

uk

prince harry

king charles iii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/08/1080102397_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_57d74c95b12aa655c1926b78ea9d2f57.jpg

Earlier in the week, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying Prince Harry would attend the coronation, but his wife Meghan Markle would remain in California with their children. Previously, the couple did not want to come to the coronation because Buckingham Palace refused to invite one-year-old Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who turns four the same day as the king is crowned, to the event. The sources said the king and the prince had a heart-to-heart talk before the latter agreed to attend the ceremony, and there was a "willingness and wanting to mend on both sides." Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022, in Scotland at the age of 96. Her son Prince Charles became king, taking the name Charles III, and his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort. The royal couple's coronation is scheduled for May 6.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230112/prince-harry-viewed-negatively-by-68-of-britons-after-release-of-explosive-memoir-1106255951.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221201/a-proper-scandal-prince-william-and-princess-kate-arrive-in-boston-amid-palace-race-row--1104918111.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

king charles iii, prince harry, uk, chales iii coronation, scandal in royal family