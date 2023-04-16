International
Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter
Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians on Easter, saying the holiday gives believers hope, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to establish high moral ideals and values in society.
Putin attended the midnight Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The president added that the church has always shared joys and hardships with people. This year, Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 16 - just a week after similar celebrations were held by Catholics and Protestant denominations.
09:01 GMT 16.04.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the midnight Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. April 24, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Easter, saying the holiday gives believers hope, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to establish high moral ideals and values in society.
Putin attended the midnight Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

"The wonderful and much-loved Easter holiday fills believers’ hearts with hope, inspires kind thoughts and good deeds, and serves to promote highly moral ideals and values in society. On this spring holiday, with a feeling of deep satisfaction, I would like to emphasise the constructive and truly selfless efforts by the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations, aimed at preserving our immense historical and cultural heritage, resolve major social issues, enhance the institution of the family, educate the younger generation, and harmonise interfaith and interethnic relations," Putin said in a Telegram message published by the Kremlin.

Putin Attends Orthodox Easter Service at Moscow Cathedral
02:38 GMT
The president added that the church has always shared joys and hardships with people.
This year, Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 16 - just a week after similar celebrations were held by Catholics and Protestant denominations.
