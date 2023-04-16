https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/putin-congratulates-orthodox-christians-on-easter-1109572726.html
Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter
Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians on Easter, saying the holiday gives believers hope, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to establish high moral ideals and values in society.
2023-04-16T09:01+0000
2023-04-16T09:01+0000
2023-04-16T09:01+0000
russia
vladimir putin
easter
russian orthodox church
orthodox easter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109573315_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_925dd8c26f6e48972eb99b0f0eaf10a0.jpg
Putin attended the midnight Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The president added that the church has always shared joys and hardships with people. This year, Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 16 - just a week after similar celebrations were held by Catholics and Protestant denominations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/putin-attends-orthodox-easter-service-at-moscow-cathedral-1109566716.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109573315_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc358c36462a1712a636ef94eb7d088.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, easter in russia, putin easter, orthodox easter, orthodox church, putin congratulation, putin easter address
vladimir putin, easter in russia, putin easter, orthodox easter, orthodox church, putin congratulation, putin easter address
Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and Russian citizens on Easter, saying the holiday gives believers hope, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to establish high moral ideals and values in society.
Putin attended the midnight Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.
"The wonderful and much-loved Easter holiday fills believers’ hearts with hope, inspires kind thoughts and good deeds, and serves to promote highly moral ideals and values in society. On this spring holiday, with a feeling of deep satisfaction, I would like to emphasise the constructive and truly selfless efforts by the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations, aimed at preserving our immense historical and cultural heritage, resolve major social issues, enhance the institution of the family, educate the younger generation, and harmonise interfaith and interethnic relations," Putin said in a Telegram message published by the Kremlin.
The president added that the church has always shared joys and hardships with people.
This year, Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 16 - just a week after similar celebrations were held by Catholics and Protestant denominations.