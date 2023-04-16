https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/russian-authorities-report-new-2-mile-ash-outburst-at-ebeko-volcano-1109574404.html

Russian Authorities Report New 2-Mile Ash Outburst at Ebeko Volcano

Russian Authorities Report New 2-Mile Ash Outburst at Ebeko Volcano

The Ebeko volcano in Russia's Kuril Islands has spewed ash at the height of 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) in a second such episode in two days, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

2023-04-16T10:55+0000

2023-04-16T10:55+0000

2023-04-16T10:55+0000

russia

volcano

shiveluch

volcanic ash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107004/28/1070042872_0:161:913:674_1920x0_80_0_0_1fbde3c75136a2fac456dcc8fc6b39ec.png

Ebeko, located on Paramushir Island, released a 3.5-kilometer column of ash on Friday. Earlier this week, the ash-eruption of another Russian volcano, Shiveluch, blanketed several villages and towns with dust in far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. Monitoring services have not spotted any incidents of ash fall in the city of Severo-Kurilsk and no smell of hydrogen sulfide. The ministry said there was no threat to local residents. Ebeko is a 1,156-meter (3,792 feet) volcano located 7 kilometers north-west of Severo-Kurilsk in the northern part of the Vernadskii Ridge. Its ash outbursts have been fairly mild and regular since October 2016. The record ash release was recorded on August 31, 2018, when the volcano's new vent, which emerged in 2017, threw ash 6 kilometers high.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/shiveluch-volcano-in-russias-kamchatka-begins-to-erupt---russian-academy-of-sciences-1109334519.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kuril islands volcano, ebeko volcano, shiveluch volcano, volcano russia