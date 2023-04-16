Sen. Johnson: Level of Biden Family Grift 'Jaw-Dropping'
23:36 GMT 16.04.2023 (Updated: 23:53 GMT 16.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Cliff OwenFormer Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
© AP Photo / Cliff Owen
Senator Ron Johnson's comments about the bank records confirming allegations of corruption, which were made in 2020 report, "Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on US Government Policy and Related Concerns," have brought the Biden family's controversies to the forefront of American politics once more.
Senator Johnson nowadays continues to push his case, claiming that bank records have now confirmed the allegations made in the report. He has accused the media of ignoring his report and the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop, due to their own political biases.
"...Sen. Grassley and I pretty well laid out the case against the grifting Biden family back in September of 2020 before the election. Our report was completely ignored by the media, just as they ignored the Hunter Biden laptop because they're advocates for the left themselves. And so what we're finding out now is just new pieces of evidence of the grifts that the Biden family have been involved with – the bank records that basically confirm what the Treasury records showed from Sen. Grassley's and my report," sayed Johnson in an interview with US media.
The report, based on a year-long investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Committee on Finance Majority Staff Report, which Johnson and Grassley respectively chaired at the time, accused Hunter Biden of engaging in corrupt behavior while working with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
The report suggested that Hunter Biden's position on the board of Burisma was used to secure favorable treatment for the company, and that he himself received lucrative contracts from foreign entities. The report also alleged that Joe Biden had a conflict of interest due to his involvement in US policy towards Ukraine, which was influenced by his son's business dealings.
"... our report shows something like a dozen different countries that Hunter Biden, was again peddling the family name, trying to sell influence. But I think, the trying to tap into sovereign wealth funds... is pretty revealing," Johnson said. The Senator later rhetorically asked "[W]hy would they want to pay into the Biden family coffers and the Biden family grift? Well, it's to gain influence. ... [T]he level of compromise of this president, I think, is just jaw-dropping."
The report's findings were criticized by Democrats, who called it a politically motivated campaign. They argued that the report was based on groundless evidence and ignored the fact that Hunter Biden had already underwent multiple investigations.
The controversy surrounding the allegations against the Biden family highlights the ongoing debate over potential conflicts of interest and corruption in government. It is clear that the allegations have already had a significant impact on American politics and public opinion, with both sides continuing to argue over their significance and legitimacy.