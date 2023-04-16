https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/sen-johnson-level-biden-family-grift-jaw-dropping-1109582221.html

Sen. Johnson: Level of Biden Family Grift 'Jaw-Dropping'

Sen. Johnson: Level of Biden Family Grift 'Jaw-Dropping'

Ron Johnson's comments about the bank records confirming allegations of corruption from 2020 report brought the Biden family's controversies to the forefront of US politics.

2023-04-16T23:36+0000

2023-04-16T23:36+0000

2023-04-16T23:53+0000

americas

us

ron johnson

joe biden

hunter biden

burisma

chuck grassley

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102822/54/1028225468_0:191:3660:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_b7d5acf91598f9cab88553d78cd18f8d.jpg

Senator Johnson nowadays continues to push his case, claiming that bank records have now confirmed the allegations made in the report. He has accused the media of ignoring his report and the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop, due to their own political biases.The report, based on a year-long investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Committee on Finance Majority Staff Report, which Johnson and Grassley respectively chaired at the time, accused Hunter Biden of engaging in corrupt behavior while working with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.The report suggested that Hunter Biden's position on the board of Burisma was used to secure favorable treatment for the company, and that he himself received lucrative contracts from foreign entities. The report also alleged that Joe Biden had a conflict of interest due to his involvement in US policy towards Ukraine, which was influenced by his son's business dealings.The report's findings were criticized by Democrats, who called it a politically motivated campaign. They argued that the report was based on groundless evidence and ignored the fact that Hunter Biden had already underwent multiple investigations.The controversy surrounding the allegations against the Biden family highlights the ongoing debate over potential conflicts of interest and corruption in government. It is clear that the allegations have already had a significant impact on American politics and public opinion, with both sides continuing to argue over their significance and legitimacy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221118/hunter-becomes-the-hunted-timeline-of-the-biden-laptop-saga-as-gop-announces-criminal-probe-1104383758.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230222/bidens-ideological-absurdities-aimed-at-deceiving-americans-about-ukraine-conflict-us-vet-says-1107705893.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

joe biden, ron johnson, senator johnson, hunter biden, burisma, ukraine, subpoenaed bank records of biden family, hunter biden burisma ukraine corruption story, hunter biden laptop, biden grift, us president corruption, us ukraine secret money