https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/seven-dead-as-gunmen-attack-swimming-resort-in-central-mexico---reports-1109567819.html

Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports

Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least twenty gunmen attacked visitors at the La Palma swimming resort in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, leaving seven people dead... 16.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-16T05:05+0000

2023-04-16T05:05+0000

2023-04-16T05:05+0000

americas

mexico

mass shooting

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102253/44/1022534422_0:151:4119:2468_1920x0_80_0_0_4079f06acf1cae3b1f7bda97ac5bb28b.jpg

The attack occurred in the municipality of Cortazar on Saturday. At least 20 attackers with assault rifles opened fire on people in the recreation area, local press said. At least seven people (three women, three men and one child) were killed as a result. The gunmen reportedly took some of the security cameras from the resort with them before fleeing.

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mexico, mass shooting, shooting