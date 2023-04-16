International
Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports
Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least twenty gunmen attacked visitors at the La Palma swimming resort in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, leaving seven people dead... 16.04.2023, Sputnik International
The attack occurred in the municipality of Cortazar on Saturday. At least 20 attackers with assault rifles opened fire on people in the recreation area, local press said. At least seven people (three women, three men and one child) were killed as a result. The gunmen reportedly took some of the security cameras from the resort with them before fleeing.
Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports

05:05 GMT 16.04.2023
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least twenty gunmen attacked visitors at the La Palma swimming resort in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, leaving seven people dead, media report.
