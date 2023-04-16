https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/seven-dead-as-gunmen-attack-swimming-resort-in-central-mexico---reports-1109567819.html
Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports
Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least twenty gunmen attacked visitors at the La Palma swimming resort in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, leaving seven people dead... 16.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-16T05:05+0000
2023-04-16T05:05+0000
2023-04-16T05:05+0000
americas
mexico
mass shooting
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102253/44/1022534422_0:151:4119:2468_1920x0_80_0_0_4079f06acf1cae3b1f7bda97ac5bb28b.jpg
The attack occurred in the municipality of Cortazar on Saturday. At least 20 attackers with assault rifles opened fire on people in the recreation area, local press said. At least seven people (three women, three men and one child) were killed as a result. The gunmen reportedly took some of the security cameras from the resort with them before fleeing.
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102253/44/1022534422_314:0:3806:2619_1920x0_80_0_0_30dfb5109002c84b7fef95346df9dbd6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mexico, mass shooting, shooting
mexico, mass shooting, shooting
Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least twenty gunmen attacked visitors at the La Palma swimming resort in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, leaving seven people dead, media report.
The attack occurred in the municipality of Cortazar on Saturday. At least 20 attackers with assault rifles opened fire on people in the recreation area, local press said.
At least seven people (three women, three men and one child) were killed as a result. The gunmen reportedly took some of the security cameras from the resort with them before fleeing.