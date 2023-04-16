https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/sudanese-armed-forces-take-control-of-rsf-headquarters-in-omdurman---reports-1109565235.html

Sudanese Armed Forces Take Control of RSF Headquarters in Omdurman - Reports

The Sudanese Armed forces took over the Rapid Support Forces headquarters. The military and powerful paramilitary group started fighting on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday night, Al Jazeera said, citing a Sudanese military source that the Sudanese Air Force had launched an airstrike targeting an RSF camp in Omdurman. According to the broadcaster, RSF forces have left their positions in Omdurman, leaving all their equipment and weapons behind. Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum. Director of a hospital in Omdurman told Sputnik on Saturday that the fighting between the RSF and the national army left six civilians killed. According to media reports, the death toll from the violence in Sudan could be at least 25, while the number of injured reportedly stands at over 180.

