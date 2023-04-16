https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/taliban-territory-will-not-be-used-against-russia-central-asia-1109581468.html

Taliban: Territory Will Not Be Used Against Russia, Central Asia

Taliban: Territory Will Not Be Used Against Russia, Central Asia

A delegation of the Russian Foundation for Islamic Culture, Sciences and Education received assurances from a Taliban official that the movement will not let Afghan territory to be used against Russia.

According to Albogachiev, the Afghan deputy prime minister said that Afghanistan was "extremely interested" in building comprehensive trade and economic ties with Russia, which is an issue currently complicated by the absence of a clear logistical route.Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, with the officials discussing the situation in Afghanistan and ways to develop a common regional approach to improving it. Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting that practically all of the participating countries agreed on the necessity to maintain and develop contacts with the Taliban movement.*The Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions for terrorism.

