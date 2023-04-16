https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/train-with-hazardous-materials-derails-in-maine---video-1109567644.html

Train With Hazardous Materials Derails in Maine - Video

Three railroad employees were slightly injured in the Maine train derailment, which officials claimed was caused by a washout of ice and debris on the tracks.

A freight train with hazardous materials has derailed near Rockwood in the US state of Maine, the state's Governor Janet Mills said on Saturday.Rockwood Fire and Rescue informed about the Saturday incident via social media and advised local residents to stay clear. No evacuation orders were issued.According to US media reports, none of the hazardous materials aboard the train caught fire, but a small forest fire did occur after the accident, which was contained later on Saturday.The reports added that three rail employees were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.The Saturday derailment is the latest in a series of such incidents in the US over the past several months. On February 3, a train carrying toxic materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, contaminating the environment and prompting major health concerns.

