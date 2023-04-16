https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/us-community-college-enrollment-down-by-nearly-40-percent-in-decade-1109565695.html

US Community College Enrollment Down by Nearly 40 Percent in Decade

US Community College Enrollment Down by Nearly 40 Percent in Decade

Enrollment in community colleges has declined by nearly 40% since 2010. National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says the number of such students fell to 4.5min in 2022.

Enrollment in community colleges has declined by nearly 40% since 2010. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the number of students enrolled in public two-year colleges fell from seven million in 2010 to 4.5 million in 2022.The low tuition rate of community colleges has helped low-income students achieve their academic goals. Additionally, community college students enjoy a sense of community, with many first-generation, low-income students finding a supportive environment.Miami Dade College in Florida charges local residents just $1,419 per semester, while Northern Virginia Community College charges $185.50 per credit hour to Virginia residents. These affordable prices have helped keep student debt low. Only 2% of the students served by Miami Dade College take on debt, and when they do, it's an average of $5,000.Despite their reputation as an affordable degree for students who are unable to attend a four-year institution, community colleges have struggled with low graduation rates, with only 43% of students earning degrees within six years.Andres Acosta, a graduate of Miami Dade College, said he "didn’t like the experience" at his school, citing a lack of teacher engagement and motivation among fellow students.Some students are now opting to skip community college altogether and enroll in four-year public colleges instead. Others are foregoing higher education altogether and opting for jobs that pay $15 to $20 an hour and require no degree.While the decline in enrollment is concerning, some experts argue that the decline is not surprising given that community colleges were at peak attendance ten years ago during the Great Recession.However, dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to take classes at local community colleges are growing. These programs are especially popular in rural areas, where they often account for half of community college headcounts. Community colleges also continue to enroll a more diverse student body, including older students, low-income students, working students, and those who are caring for family members.

