Video: Protesters Rally in Prague Against Czech Government's Economic Policies

The protest is meant to draw the Czech government’s attention to the deteriorating standard of living in the country, with the protesters gathering under the slogan “Czechia Against Poverty.”

2023-04-16T14:34+0000

The protest, held under the slogan “Czechia Against Poverty,” is meant to draw the Czech government’s attention to the deteriorating standard of living in the country, whose citizens are struggling with rising prices of electricity, fuel, and groceries.During the rally, the protesters will reportedly have the opportunity to sign a petition calling on the government to come up with measures that would improve people's livelihoods.

