Video: Protesters Rally in Prague Against Czech Government's Economic Policies
Video: Protesters Rally in Prague Against Czech Government's Economic Policies
The protest is meant to draw the Czech government’s attention to the deteriorating standard of living in the country, with the protesters gathering under the slogan “Czechia Against Poverty.”
The protest, held under the slogan “Czechia Against Poverty,” is meant to draw the Czech government’s attention to the deteriorating standard of living in the country, whose citizens are struggling with rising prices of electricity, fuel, and groceries.During the rally, the protesters will reportedly have the opportunity to sign a petition calling on the government to come up with measures that would improve people's livelihoods.
14:34 GMT 16.04.2023
Up to 35,000 people flocked to Wenceslas Square in Prague to take part in an anti-government demonstration there, a local digital media outlet reports, citing the protest’s organizers.
The protest, held under the slogan “Czechia Against Poverty,” is meant to draw the Czech government’s attention to the deteriorating standard of living in the country, whose citizens are struggling with rising prices of electricity, fuel, and groceries.
During the rally, the protesters will reportedly have the opportunity to sign a petition calling on the government to come up with measures that would improve people's livelihoods.
