'Anti-Maths Mindset' Costs UK Heavy Economic Losses - PM Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak alleges it is necassary to introduce mandatory math education in British schools until the age of 18.

Improving numeracy rates is a matter of long-term interest for the UK, Sunak said. The prime minister believes that "maths is as important to the creative sector as it is to finance." In January, Sunak for the first time announced his plan to elevate the minimum age for compulsory math education in the UK from the current 16 to 18 years. According to the plan, all children in the UK will be taught some form of math until they turn 18.

