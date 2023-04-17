https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/bank-of-russia-working-on-alternative-payment-system-for-russians-1109600751.html

Bank of Russia Working on Alternative Payment System for Russians

Bank of Russia Working on Alternative Payment System for Russians

The Bank of Russia (the Russian Central Bank) is working together with certain foreign countries on a new payment system for Russians, alternative to Mir cards.

2023-04-17T16:56+0000

2023-04-17T16:56+0000

2023-04-17T16:56+0000

economy

russia

mir

mir payment system

elvira nabiullina

russian central bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_0:0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_41704a153bdb3a07ac56d45e58aac2e4.jpg

The 2022 exit of Visa and MasterCard from the Russian market resulted in increased use of the Russian Mir payment system in the country and beyond, especially by Russian tourists. In September 2022, the US Treasury Department threatened foreign banks with secondary sanctions for servicing Mir cards, which resulted in many countries' refusing to accept them. According to the head of the Russian Central Bank, together with the national banks of those countries, the Bank of Russia can create a gateway system providing Russian citizens with the possibility to pay for goods and services abroad. Nabiullina also mentioned that the Bank of Russia is actively engaged in cooperation with Turkiye on that matter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221021/indonesia-russia-discussing-use-of-russian-payment-system-mir-ambassador-says-1102485391.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mir cards, mir payment system, alternative payment system for russians, russian central bank, bank of russia