Biden Says Congress Should Pass Stricter Gun Control
Biden Says Congress Should Pass Stricter Gun Control

01:21 GMT 17.04.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to tighten gun control measures amid the recent surge in gun violence in the United States.
Biden said on Sunday that at least four people were killed at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday night. In a separate shooting incident, two people were killed at a public park in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

"Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising – not declining," Biden said in a Sunday statement, in the wake of this weekend’s gun violence. He added that the situation is "outrageous and " and that "Americans agree and want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun reforms."

Biden criticized Republicans for attending the Friday convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) amid the surge in gun violence. The convention in Indianapolis was attended by Former US President Donald Trump.
"It is within Congress’ power to require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines – and this should happen without delay," Biden emphasized.
Last summer Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill that expands background checks for potential buyers under the age of 21, strengthens laws against arms trafficking and the practice of purchasing a gun for someone prohibited from buying a firearm, and expands funding for the US mental health system.
Congress broke a stalemate on gun control efforts following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
A Louisville Metro Police crime scene technician photographs bullet holes in the glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the bank killed and wounded several people police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2023
Sputnik Explains
What's Known So Far About the Louisville Bank Shooting?
11 April, 04:15 GMT
Earlier this month, five people were confirmed dead after a shooting incident at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The shooter was an employee of the bank. On March 27, a 28-year-old female shooter, a former student, opened fire at The Covenant School in the Bible-Belt state of Tennessee. The shooter fatally wounded three 9-year-olds and three staff, including the head teacher, before being killed by police.
