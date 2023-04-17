https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/biden-says-congress-should-pass-stricter-gun-control-1109582486.html

Biden Says Congress Should Pass Stricter Gun Control

Biden Says Congress Should Pass Stricter Gun Control

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws. Two high profile mass shootings have increased calls for action from Congress

2023-04-17T01:21+0000

2023-04-17T01:21+0000

2023-04-17T01:21+0000

americas

joe biden

gun control

national rifle association (nra)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109146388_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cebaa46db11e0a9abde9f2eb1c8ce824.jpg

Biden said on Sunday that at least four people were killed at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday night. In a separate shooting incident, two people were killed at a public park in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. Biden criticized Republicans for attending the Friday convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) amid the surge in gun violence. The convention in Indianapolis was attended by Former US President Donald Trump. Last summer Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill that expands background checks for potential buyers under the age of 21, strengthens laws against arms trafficking and the practice of purchasing a gun for someone prohibited from buying a firearm, and expands funding for the US mental health system. Congress broke a stalemate on gun control efforts following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Earlier this month, five people were confirmed dead after a shooting incident at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The shooter was an employee of the bank. On March 27, a 28-year-old female shooter, a former student, opened fire at The Covenant School in the Bible-Belt state of Tennessee. The shooter fatally wounded three 9-year-olds and three staff, including the head teacher, before being killed by police.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/whats-known-so-far-about-the-louisville-bank-shooting-1109336737.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mass shooting, assault weapons, joe biden, covenant school shooting, louisville bank shooting