Biden Threatens to Veto Bills on Policing Overhaul, Protecting Women in Sports

Joe Biden threatened to veto two bills drafted by Republicans that aim to restrict biological males from joining women's sports teams and to rescind an overhaul of the Washington, DC police department.

H.R. 734, known as the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, was introduced by Congressman Greg Steube and seeks to establish a nationwide ban on transgender students participating in sports teams inconsistent with their biological sex.The US House Education and Workforce Committee recently approved a measure in a 25-17 vote - with only Democrats voting against it. The Biden White House has stated he will veto the measure if it’s presented.The second bill is H.J. Res. 42, or Disapproving the Action of the District of Columbia Council in Approving the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022, which seeks to block local bills seen by some as detrimental to public safety in the US capital.The White House added that Biden does not agree with every aspect of the police overhaul the resolution would block, but he does feel that some of its provisions are important such as bans on chokeholds and limiting the use of deadly force.The House of Representatives is slated to hold a midweek vote on the measure.

