https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/former-indian-mp--his-brother-shot-dead-live-on-tv-1109583310.html

Former Indian MP & His Brother Shot Dead Live on TV

Former Indian MP & His Brother Shot Dead Live on TV

Former Indian MP Atiq Ahmad, convicted of kidnapping, was shot dead along with his brother in an attack that was televised live in North India. The attackers fired about 30 shots.

2023-04-17T04:15+0000

2023-04-17T04:15+0000

2023-04-17T04:15+0000

asia

india

murder

uttar pradesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/11/1109583143_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5b43efc88cf01de06e3ee452513e74.jpg

The incident took place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were on their way to a medical examination under escort. Police spokesman Ramit Sharma said the three assailants arrived on motorcycles and got close to the former politician by posing as journalists.According to the video footage, the brothers, under police escort, got out of the car and were giving an interview to a TV station on their way to the hospital. The video shows one of the attackers holding a gun to Atik Ahmad's head. As he fell, the other bandits shot his brother. According to police, the attackers fired about 30 shots. After the shooting, they surrendered to police.The assailants were named as Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, Mohit Puraney, 23, and Arun Kumar Maurya, 18, reports British media.Atiq Ahmed was an ex-member of parliament from the Phulpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He faced more than 90 criminal charges, including murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was also accused of assaulting an Allahabad University professor in 2018.In 2019, Atik Ahmad, 60, was found guilty of kidnapping lawyer Umesh Pal, who had testified against him as a witness in the 2005 deputy's murder case.After the attack, authorities imposed a statewide ban on gatherings of more than four people, and also cut off Internet access on cell phones in the town of Prayagraj. The government has ordered a judicial investigation.

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

atiq ahmad ashraf ahmad, indian mp death on air, india death live, prayagraj uttar pradesh murder on camera, who killed atiq ahmad