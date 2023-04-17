https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/hungarian-grain-producer-incomes-down-about-30-due-to-cheap-ukrainian-imports-1109595509.html

Hungarian Grain Producer Incomes Down About 30% Due to Cheap Ukrainian Imports

According to Hungarian agriculture minister, national companies lost from 23% to 37% of income due to Ukrainian dumping prices

According to him, the greater part of food products imported from Ukraine for EU transit has remained in Hungary. In addition to grain, Ukraine has used its temporary duty-free arrangement with the EU to export honey, poultry and eggs, displacing Hungarian products from its regular markets, the minister said. The low price of Ukrainian grain is the result of crop growing methods uncommon in the European Union, Nagy added. The Hungarian national food chain safety office discovered cases of Ukrainian grain being infected with mycotoxins, and several samples tested positive for genetically modified organisms. On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that Slovakia would join these countries in suspending grain imports from Ukraine. Bulgaria is also mulling a similar ban, according to the country's agriculture minister, Yavor Gechev. In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations have been protesting the uncontrolled import of cheap Ukrainian grain.

