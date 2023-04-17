https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/la-district-attorneys-office-reviewing-sexual-assault-claims-made-against-armie-hammer-1109604454.html

LA District Attorney's Office 'Reviewing' Sexual Assault Claims Made Against Armie Hammer

LA District Attorney's Office 'Reviewing' Sexual Assault Claims Made Against Armie Hammer

American actor Armie Hammer best known for his roles in The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Call Me By Your Name is under investigation for sexual assault.

2023-04-17T23:06+0000

2023-04-17T23:06+0000

2023-04-17T23:03+0000

viral

armie hammer

cannibalism

sexual abuse

molestation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081803559_0:26:3083:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_496ff1bf3370a3724d3e3a84e8762b52.jpg

The US Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is looking into sexual harassment charges filed against US actor Armie Hammer, a spokesperson for the agency has confirmed.Tiffiny Blackwell, who serves as the DA office's communications director, told US media: "I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review."At present, little is known of the investigation as officials involved in the case have yet to detail on who's behalf the probe was launched, or the exact incident that prompted investigators to act.However, an insider with knowledge of the proceedings relayed exclusively to NBC News that the Los Angeles Police Department had "forwarded findings" that were tied to sexual assault allegations put forward in 2021.It's unclear whether the case has any direct ties to the 2017 rape accusation brought against Hammer by a former partner who alleged at the time that the US actor was mentally, emotionally and sexually abusive. The 2017 accusation had prompted an investigation in February 2021.To date, no formal charges have been filed against the actor, who has referred to the 2017 allegation as "outrageous" and that his encounters have been "completely consensual." Hammer has not commented on the Monday development.Hammer has mostly remained out of the celebrity spotlight since allegations first surfaced but detailed in an early February interview that his interest in the culture of bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism (BDSM) stemmed from being molested by a pastor when he was 13 years old. In the same interview the actor also claimed he tried to commit suicide by drowning at sea but that he changed his mind after thinking of his children.Hammer's admission of BDSM interest came over two years after screenshots initially revealed in January 2021 that he allegedly believed himself to be "100% a cannibal" and that he confessed to wanting to eat his partner, drink her blood and hold her beating heart in his hands. Several other former lovers at the time later accused the actor of manipulation and inappropriate behavior. Model Paige Lorenze said he once carved an "A" on her pubis with a knife and then began licking the wound. In addition, Hammer allegedly asked her to remove her ribs so he could eat them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210206/armie-hammer-dropped-by-agency-amid-cannibal-dm-scandal---report-1082001546.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

american actor armie hammer, armie hammer sexual buse, armie hammer was molested, armie hammer wanted to drink blood of his ex, armie hammer carved a on pubis, child molesting,