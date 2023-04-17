https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/man-resembling-prince-harry-sought-by-uk-cops-1109588617.html

Man Resembling Prince Harry Sought by UK Cops

The authorities did not accuse the man they seek of perpetrating a crime, merely saying that he apparently was in the area and "may have information" that... 17.04.2023, Sputnik International

Police in the UK are searching for a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain estranged British royal over an incident that occurred last month in the town of Watford in Hertfordshire.According to a statement issued by local police, on March 10 a thief broke into a car and absconded with “a Louis Vuitton bag which contained a MacBook, Apple headphones and a hard drive.”The cops have released a CCTV image of a bearded, ginger-haired man, asking the public to notify the authorities of the man’s whereabouts.“We would like to identify the man in the image as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our investigation,” PC Michael Norris, the officer on the case, said as quoted by media.Some social media users, however, quickly noticed that the man in the image resembles none other than Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and started cracking jokes at his expense.“It was him. No lookalike,” quipped one.“Well we never saw him return to the US so it could be him, maybe meggie wont let him return home unless he has gifts,” another one pondered.Yet another user joked that the lookalike in question could attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III in Harry’s stead.

