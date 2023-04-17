International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/man-resembling-prince-harry-sought-by-uk-cops-1109588617.html
Man Resembling Prince Harry Sought by UK Cops
Man Resembling Prince Harry Sought by UK Cops
The authorities did not accuse the man they seek of perpetrating a crime, merely saying that he apparently was in the area and "may have information" that... 17.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-17T11:18+0000
2023-04-17T11:18+0000
world
prince harry
lookalikes
police
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106603/28/1066032807_0:285:5472:3363_1920x0_80_0_0_06238c7e98a6dbfbfdc3dbdbf3818599.jpg
Police in the UK are searching for a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain estranged British royal over an incident that occurred last month in the town of Watford in Hertfordshire.According to a statement issued by local police, on March 10 a thief broke into a car and absconded with “a Louis Vuitton bag which contained a MacBook, Apple headphones and a hard drive.”The cops have released a CCTV image of a bearded, ginger-haired man, asking the public to notify the authorities of the man’s whereabouts.“We would like to identify the man in the image as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our investigation,” PC Michael Norris, the officer on the case, said as quoted by media.Some social media users, however, quickly noticed that the man in the image resembles none other than Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and started cracking jokes at his expense.“It was him. No lookalike,” quipped one.“Well we never saw him return to the US so it could be him, maybe meggie wont let him return home unless he has gifts,” another one pondered.Yet another user joked that the lookalike in question could attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III in Harry’s stead.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106603/28/1066032807_304:0:5168:3648_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6092c8972d9dcae5115e65785b53fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry, lookalikes, police, investigation
prince harry, lookalikes, police, investigation

Man Resembling Prince Harry Sought by UK Cops

11:18 GMT 17.04.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham / British police officers stand facing a residential property in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
British police officers stand facing a residential property in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The authorities did not accuse the man they seek of perpetrating a crime, merely saying that he apparently was in the area and "may have information" that could assist the investigation.
Police in the UK are searching for a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain estranged British royal over an incident that occurred last month in the town of Watford in Hertfordshire.
According to a statement issued by local police, on March 10 a thief broke into a car and absconded with “a Louis Vuitton bag which contained a MacBook, Apple headphones and a hard drive.”
The cops have released a CCTV image of a bearded, ginger-haired man, asking the public to notify the authorities of the man’s whereabouts.
© Photo : Twitter/@Harley_ToryTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter/@Harley_Tory
“We would like to identify the man in the image as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our investigation,” PC Michael Norris, the officer on the case, said as quoted by media.
Some social media users, however, quickly noticed that the man in the image resembles none other than Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and started cracking jokes at his expense.
“It was him. No lookalike,” quipped one.
“Well we never saw him return to the US so it could be him, maybe meggie wont let him return home unless he has gifts,” another one pondered.
Yet another user joked that the lookalike in question could attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III in Harry’s stead.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала