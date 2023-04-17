International
Parisians Rally Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/parisians-rally-against-pension-reform-1109597701.html
Parisians Rally Against Pension Reform
Parisians Rally Against Pension Reform
The French president is planning a televised address to the nation to explain the importance of pension reform, as his approval rating has hit an all-time low.
2023-04-17T17:56+0000
2023-04-17T17:56+0000
world
france
political protest
emmanuel macron
pension reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108899284_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_99363822d6a37c2bcfc641f2419d57be.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris, France, where people are protesting against the pension reform signed into law by President Emmanuel Macron last week.Protests have been raging in France since January, when the plan, under which the retirement age will be gradually raised from 62 to 64, was unveiled.On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would raise the age of retirement in France by 2030. Macron then signed the reform into law.French unions have called on the population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1, according to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).The reform is expected to come into force by the end of the year.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protesters gather in Paris over pension reform
Protesters gather in Paris over pension reform
2023-04-17T17:56+0000
true
PT52M31S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108899284_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bce7dbb1b5682f5a80432f19ee210589.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, protests in france, france pension reform, political protest, pension reform protests
emmanuel macron, protests in france, france pension reform, political protest, pension reform protests

Parisians Rally Against Pension Reform

17:56 GMT 17.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / Christophe Archambault Протестующие у горящего мусора в Париже
Протестующие у горящего мусора в Париже - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / Christophe Archambault
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The protests are taking place as President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation for the first time since signing into law his controversial pension reform last week.
Sputnik is live from Paris, France, where people are protesting against the pension reform signed into law by President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Protests have been raging in France since January, when the plan, under which the retirement age will be gradually raised from 62 to 64, was unveiled.
On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would raise the age of retirement in France by 2030. Macron then signed the reform into law.
French unions have called on the population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1, according to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).
The reform is expected to come into force by the end of the year.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала