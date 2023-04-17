https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/parisians-rally-against-pension-reform-1109597701.html
Parisians Rally Against Pension Reform
Parisians Rally Against Pension Reform
The French president is planning a televised address to the nation to explain the importance of pension reform, as his approval rating has hit an all-time low.
2023-04-17T17:56+0000
2023-04-17T17:56+0000
2023-04-17T17:56+0000
world
france
political protest
emmanuel macron
pension reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108899284_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_99363822d6a37c2bcfc641f2419d57be.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris, France, where people are protesting against the pension reform signed into law by President Emmanuel Macron last week.Protests have been raging in France since January, when the plan, under which the retirement age will be gradually raised from 62 to 64, was unveiled.On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would raise the age of retirement in France by 2030. Macron then signed the reform into law.French unions have called on the population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1, according to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).The reform is expected to come into force by the end of the year.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108899284_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bce7dbb1b5682f5a80432f19ee210589.jpg
Protesters gather in Paris over pension reform
Protesters gather in Paris over pension reform
2023-04-17T17:56+0000
true
PT52M31S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
emmanuel macron, protests in france, france pension reform, political protest, pension reform protests
emmanuel macron, protests in france, france pension reform, political protest, pension reform protests
Parisians Rally Against Pension Reform
The protests are taking place as President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation for the first time since signing into law his controversial pension reform last week.
Sputnik is live from Paris, France, where people are protesting against the pension reform signed into law by President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Protests have been raging in France since January, when the plan, under which the retirement age will be gradually raised from 62 to 64, was unveiled.
On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would raise the age of retirement in France by 2030. Macron then signed the reform into law.
French unions have called on the population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1, according to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).
The reform is expected to come into force by the end of the year.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!