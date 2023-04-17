https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/parisians-rally-against-pension-reform-1109597701.html

Parisians Rally Against Pension Reform

The French president is planning a televised address to the nation to explain the importance of pension reform, as his approval rating has hit an all-time low.

Sputnik is live from Paris, France, where people are protesting against the pension reform signed into law by President Emmanuel Macron last week.Protests have been raging in France since January, when the plan, under which the retirement age will be gradually raised from 62 to 64, was unveiled.On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would raise the age of retirement in France by 2030. Macron then signed the reform into law.French unions have called on the population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1, according to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).The reform is expected to come into force by the end of the year.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

