Ron DeSantis Promises 'Round Two of Fireworks' in Feud With Disney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has moved to neutralize the latest effort by Disney to nullify his attempt at stripping Disney World’s self-governing district in the state of its autonomy.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has moved to neutralize the latest effort by Disney to nullify his attempt at stripping Disney World’s self-governing district in the state of its autonomy.According to one US newspaper, a “senior administration source” told them that Disney’s actions were an embarrassment and that DeSantis is going to have the last laugh.In February, DeSantis signed a bill that allowed him to appoint the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, a board consisting of five members that would oversee the government services provided on the Disney district’s properties in the Sunshine State.However, the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District board, which the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was going to replace, attempted to sabotage the move by transferring the developmental power it held in the Reedy Creek tax district (where Disney World resides) to the Disney Corporation.The DeSantis-Disney feud started back in 2022, when the corporation vocally opposed the "Parents Rights in Education" bill (called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its detractors) that effectively bans all discussion of sexual or gender identity in grades pre-K to the third grade.Verbally slamming the bill, Disney attempted to halt political donations to the Republican Party in Florida, while DeSantis retaliated by moving to strip the land where Walt Disney World is located of its status as an independent special district.

