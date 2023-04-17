https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/ron-desantis-promises-round-two-of-fireworks-in-feud-with-disney-1109603016.html
Ron DeSantis Promises 'Round Two of Fireworks' in Feud With Disney
Ron DeSantis Promises 'Round Two of Fireworks' in Feud With Disney
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has moved to neutralize the latest effort by Disney to nullify his attempt at stripping Disney World’s self-governing district in the state of its autonomy.
2023-04-17T19:05+0000
2023-04-17T19:05+0000
2023-04-17T19:05+0000
americas
florida
ron desantis
disney
feud
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105636/69/1056366918_0:890:2397:2238_1920x0_80_0_0_c17f58569fe3afb583c6f19de4a5e53a.jpg
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has moved to neutralize the latest effort by Disney to nullify his attempt at stripping Disney World’s self-governing district in the state of its autonomy.According to one US newspaper, a “senior administration source” told them that Disney’s actions were an embarrassment and that DeSantis is going to have the last laugh.In February, DeSantis signed a bill that allowed him to appoint the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, a board consisting of five members that would oversee the government services provided on the Disney district’s properties in the Sunshine State.However, the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District board, which the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was going to replace, attempted to sabotage the move by transferring the developmental power it held in the Reedy Creek tax district (where Disney World resides) to the Disney Corporation.The DeSantis-Disney feud started back in 2022, when the corporation vocally opposed the "Parents Rights in Education" bill (called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its detractors) that effectively bans all discussion of sexual or gender identity in grades pre-K to the third grade.Verbally slamming the bill, Disney attempted to halt political donations to the Republican Party in Florida, while DeSantis retaliated by moving to strip the land where Walt Disney World is located of its status as an independent special district.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230228/new-sheriff-in-town-florida-governor-desantis-takes-down-disneys-corporate-kingdom-1107869154.html
americas
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105636/69/1056366918_0:665:2397:2462_1920x0_80_0_0_827afb8a15a838bed4f9123b038ab7ab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ron desantis disney, disney response to desantis
ron desantis disney, disney response to desantis
Ron DeSantis Promises 'Round Two of Fireworks' in Feud With Disney
The legislative tug-of-war between Ron DeSantis and Disney has been ongoing since 2022, when the Florida governor signed a bill banning all discussion of sexual or gender identity in grades pre-K to the third grade - a bill that the corporation did not approve of.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has moved to neutralize the latest effort
by Disney to nullify his attempt at stripping Disney World’s self-governing district in the state of its autonomy.
According to one US newspaper, a “senior administration source” told them that Disney’s actions were an embarrassment and that DeSantis is going to have the last laugh.
“The narrative the left is spinning is that Gov. DeSantis was outmaneuvered. But this is far from over, and he’s going to have the last laugh,” the source reportedly said.
In February, DeSantis signed a bill that allowed him to appoint the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, a board consisting of five members that would oversee the government services provided on the Disney district’s properties in the Sunshine State.
However, the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District board, which the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was going to replace, attempted to sabotage the move by transferring the developmental power it held in the Reedy Creek tax district (where Disney World resides) to the Disney Corporation.
"This essentially makes Disney the governor, this board loses tactical purposes, that includes the majority of its ability to do anything," Ron Peri, newly-appointed member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said as quoted by US media, while DeSantis himself reportedly warned that “round two of fireworks” is coming.
The DeSantis-Disney feud started back in 2022, when the corporation vocally opposed the "Parents Rights in Education" bill (called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its detractors) that effectively bans all discussion of sexual or gender identity in grades pre-K to the third grade.
Verbally slamming the bill, Disney attempted to halt political donations to the Republican Party in Florida, while DeSantis retaliated by moving to strip the land where Walt Disney World is located of its status as an independent special district.