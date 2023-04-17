International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russia-china-believe-us-allies-responsible-for-escalation-on-korean-peninsula-1109593810.html
Russia, China Believe US, Allies Responsible for Escalation on Korean Peninsula
Russia, China Believe US, Allies Responsible for Escalation on Korean Peninsula
Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko and Chinese special envoy on North Korea Liu Xiaoming discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula and said that the West was fueling the tensions
2023-04-17T13:44+0000
2023-04-17T14:14+0000
asia
asian version of nato
korean peninsula
south korea
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105695/10/1056951024_0:248:4000:2498_1920x0_80_0_0_9eabc2255abf63409035ebaa59c2247f.jpg
The diplomats emphasized the need to focus the efforts of the parties involved on finding a political and diplomatic solution to the problems of Northeast Asia, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of all states in the region. China and Russia agreed to maintain close coordination on the matter, according to the ministry.Last week, the North Korean state-run news agency reported that the new-type Hwansong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile was tested under supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Earlier on Monday, United States and South Korea started large-scale combined air drills involving over 100 aircraft — the Korea Flying Training (KFT)
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/s-korea-us-japan-hold-missile-defense-drills-after-pyongyangs-missile-launch-1109590338.html
korean peninsula
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105695/10/1056951024_171:0:3830:2744_1920x0_80_0_0_f4199b9ab83443c31fe4e8a7597cc002.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
korean peninsula, escalation, deterrence, us, north korea, south korea
korean peninsula, escalation, deterrence, us, north korea, south korea

Russia, China Believe US, Allies Responsible for Escalation on Korean Peninsula

13:44 GMT 17.04.2023 (Updated: 14:14 GMT 17.04.2023)
© AP Photo / South Korean Defense Ministry, File / In this June 20, 2017 file photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, and second from top, and South Korean fighter jets F-15K fly over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea
In this June 20, 2017 file photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, and second from top, and South Korean fighter jets F-15K fly over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
© AP Photo / South Korean Defense Ministry, File /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko discussed the situation around the Korean peninsula with Chinese special envoy on North Korea Liu Xiaoming in Moscow, and the parties agreed that Washington and its allies bear responsibility for the escalation of the situation around the peninsula.
"The parties discussed in detail the current situation around the Korean Peninsula. The parties agreed that Washington and its allies are responsible for the current escalation and contrary to their own obligations, refuse to conduct a dialogue with North Korea on providing it with security guarantees and take practical confidence–building measures, on the contrary, they are increasing large-scale military exercises in the region that are provocative," the ministry said in a statement following the meeting of Rudenko and Liu.
The diplomats emphasized the need to focus the efforts of the parties involved on finding a political and diplomatic solution to the problems of Northeast Asia, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of all states in the region. China and Russia agreed to maintain close coordination on the matter, according to the ministry.
F-35B US Forces Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
Military
S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Missile Defense Drills After Pyongyang's Missile Launch
11:41 GMT
Last week, the North Korean state-run news agency reported that the new-type Hwansong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile was tested under supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Earlier on Monday, United States and South Korea started large-scale combined air drills involving over 100 aircraft — the Korea Flying Training (KFT)
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала