Russia, China Believe US, Allies Responsible for Escalation on Korean Peninsula

Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko and Chinese special envoy on North Korea Liu Xiaoming discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula and said that the West was fueling the tensions

The diplomats emphasized the need to focus the efforts of the parties involved on finding a political and diplomatic solution to the problems of Northeast Asia, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of all states in the region. China and Russia agreed to maintain close coordination on the matter, according to the ministry.Last week, the North Korean state-run news agency reported that the new-type Hwansong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile was tested under supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Earlier on Monday, United States and South Korea started large-scale combined air drills involving over 100 aircraft — the Korea Flying Training (KFT)

