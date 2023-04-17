https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/spacex-launches-landmark-liftoff-of-musks-massive-reusable-starship-1109586480.html
SpaceX Launches Landmark Liftoff of Musk's Massive, Reusable Starship
Sputnik comes to you live from Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX's new rocket, Starship, is performing its first-ever orbital flight. The spacecraft will use Super Heavy Booster 7, featuring 33 Raptor enginesThe rocket is expected to be fully reusable, and refuelable while in orbit. Musk reportedly stated that he very well realizes that this day may end in many ways. According to the billionaire, "everything that does not lead to the explosion of the launch pad will be a victory."Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
The Starship is the biggest rocket ever made, capable of carrying up to 100 people. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk believes his pioneering space vehicle will be able to bring people to Mars.
Sputnik comes to you live from Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX's new rocket, Starship, is performing its first-ever orbital flight. The spacecraft will use Super Heavy Booster 7, featuring 33 Raptor engines
The rocket is expected to be fully reusable, and refuelable while in orbit. Musk reportedly stated that he very well realizes that this day may end in many ways. According to the billionaire, "everything that does not lead to the explosion of the launch pad will be a victory."
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!