SpaceX Launches Landmark Liftoff of Musk's Massive, Reusable Starship

SpaceX owned by Elon Musk launches Starship - biggest rocket ever made and capable of bringibg humans to Mars

science & tech

spacex

elon musk

space exploration

Sputnik comes to you live from Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX's new rocket, Starship, is performing its first-ever orbital flight. The spacecraft will use Super Heavy Booster 7, featuring 33 Raptor enginesThe rocket is expected to be fully reusable, and refuelable while in orbit. Musk reportedly stated that he very well realizes that this day may end in many ways. According to the billionaire, "everything that does not lead to the explosion of the launch pad will be a victory."Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

