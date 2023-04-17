International
SpaceX Launches Landmark Liftoff of Musk's Massive, Reusable Starship
SpaceX owned by Elon Musk launches Starship - biggest rocket ever made and capable of bringibg humans to Mars
2023-04-17T12:38+0000
2023-04-17T12:38+0000
science & tech
spacex
elon musk
space exploration
Sputnik comes to you live from Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX's new rocket, Starship, is performing its first-ever orbital flight. The spacecraft will use Super Heavy Booster 7, featuring 33 Raptor enginesThe rocket is expected to be fully reusable, and refuelable while in orbit. Musk reportedly stated that he very well realizes that this day may end in many ways. According to the billionaire, "everything that does not lead to the explosion of the launch pad will be a victory."
12:38 GMT 17.04.2023
© Photo : Twitter/@SpaceXSpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Starship reusable spacecraft will be launched in 1-2 months and fly to about 20 kilometers above the Earth
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Starship reusable spacecraft will be launched in 1-2 months and fly to about 20 kilometers above the Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
© Photo : Twitter/@SpaceX
