UK May Deploy Warship to Indo-Pacific on Permanent Basis
Accordong to British news outlet, the UK governments in pondering the idea to deploy warship in Indo-Pacific
UK May Deploy Warship to Indo-Pacific on Permanent Basis

09:09 GMT 17.04.2023
© Photo : BabcockA Type 31 frigate which will be built by Babcock
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government is in talks to place a warship to the Indo-Pacific region for a permanent deployment, British newspaper reported on Monday citing a government source.
"The future is in Asia. We've got to have a presence in the Pacific to prevent China doing something ridiculous like invading Taiwan," the source was quoted as saying.
The UK plans to deploy at least one Type-31 frigate, which will become a tipping point after five decades of UK military power's decline east of Suez, the newspaper added.
Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) is underway off the coast of Japan near Mt. Fuji - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
World
UK Believes Possible Conflict in Indo-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in Ukraine
13 March, 18:56 GMT
Earlier, Japan has welcomed NATO's increasing involvement in Indo-Pacific affairs, although Japanese leaders and prime ministers have not participated in NATO summits and ministerial meetings until last year. In April 2023, the Japanese foreign minister attended a NATO ministerial meeting and the country set up its permanent diplomatic mission to the bloc.
