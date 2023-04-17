https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/uk-may-deploy-warship-to-indo-pacific-on-permanent-basis-1109587570.html

UK May Deploy Warship to Indo-Pacific on Permanent Basis

UK May Deploy Warship to Indo-Pacific on Permanent Basis

Accordong to British news outlet, the UK governments in pondering the idea to deploy warship in Indo-Pacific

2023-04-17T09:09+0000

2023-04-17T09:09+0000

2023-04-17T09:09+0000

military

asian version of nato

indo-pacific

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107678/49/1076784960_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_712a84aadb9bebf9e928638577b4c0e2.jpg

The UK plans to deploy at least one Type-31 frigate, which will become a tipping point after five decades of UK military power's decline east of Suez, the newspaper added. Earlier, Japan has welcomed NATO's increasing involvement in Indo-Pacific affairs, although Japanese leaders and prime ministers have not participated in NATO summits and ministerial meetings until last year. In April 2023, the Japanese foreign minister attended a NATO ministerial meeting and the country set up its permanent diplomatic mission to the bloc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230313/uk-believes-possible-conflict-in-indo-pacific-could-be-worse-than-situation-in-ukraine-1108355760.html

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asian version of nato, indo-pacific, indo-pacific region, nato in asia