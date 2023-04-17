https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/uk-may-deploy-warship-to-indo-pacific-on-permanent-basis-1109587570.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government is in talks to place a warship to the Indo-Pacific region for a permanent deployment, British newspaper reported on Monday citing a government source.
"The future is in Asia. We've got to have a presence in the Pacific to prevent China doing something ridiculous like invading Taiwan," the source was quoted as saying.
The UK plans to deploy at least one Type-31 frigate, which will become a tipping point after five decades of UK military power's decline east of Suez, the newspaper added.
Earlier, Japan has welcomed NATO's increasing involvement in Indo-Pacific affairs
, although Japanese leaders and prime ministers have not participated in NATO summits and ministerial meetings until last year. In April 2023, the Japanese foreign minister attended a NATO ministerial meeting and the country set up its permanent diplomatic mission to the bloc.