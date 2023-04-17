https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/valuable-vector-of-russias-foreign-policy-lavrov-starts-latin-american-tour-1109575815.html

'Valuable Vector of Russia's Foreign Policy': Lavrov Starts Latin American Tour

The Russian foreign minister announced the tour early last month, praising Latin American countries’ push for what Sergey Lavrov described as qualitatively "new development of their regional cooperation."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov begins his Latin American tour on Monday, during which he is due to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.The top Russian diplomat will meet his Brazilian and Venezuelan counterparts Mauro Vieira and Yvan Gil Pinto, respectively, and is also due to sit down with Cuban colleague Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.'Spirit of Strategic Partnership'In his article for the Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo and the Mexican magazine Buzos, published last week, Lavrov outlined the topics that will most likely highlight the agenda of his talks with the foreign ministers of the four Latin American nations.He stressed that Moscow "consistently stands for the strengthening of Russian-Latin American cooperation on the basis of mutual support, solidarity and consideration of each other's interests."Lavrov stressed that Russia also calls for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to be "strong, politically united and economically stable."According to him, Russia is ready to further build up various contacts at the level of heads of state and governments, parliaments, diplomatic services, as well as other ministries and departments.As an example of such a collaboration, Lavrov pointed to "the creation of a space for mutual visa-free travel," which he said currently covers 27 states of Latin America and the Caribbean. According to him, "all of South America and practically all of Central America" became visa-free for Russian citizens."'New Opportunities' for Bilateral Ties Lavrov wrote that "the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape opens up new opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Latin American nations," adding that the latter are playing an increasingly prominent role in forming the multipolar world order.The minister underscored that the Kremlin perceives Latin America and the Caribbean as "a valuable vector of Russia’s foreign policy" and that Moscow doesn’t want the region to turn into "an arena of confrontation between powers."He also underlined that both Russia and Latin America have "their own competitive advantages in the context of objective processes pertaining to the formation of a multipolar world order."In this regard, the top Russian diplomat stressed the importance of making maximum use of "the complementary nature of the two’s economies" to create full-fledged technological alliances and shift to national currencies (instead of using the dollar or the euro) when making transactions.Russian Exports to Latin America on Rise Despite the West’s anti-Russian sanctions and its political pressure and even blackmail against Moscow, last year saw Russia’s aggregate exports to Latin America and the Caribbean increase by 3.8%, according to Lavrov.He specifically mentioned a rise in deliveries of Russian fertilizers and oil products to the region, adding that in 2022, Russia increased wheat exports there by 48.8%.“I’d like to especially note the steady growth in the number of Latin American students studying in our country at the expense of Russian state scholarships. Taking into account bilateral interest in strengthening educational ties, we are poised to clinch an array of agreements on the mutual recognition of diplomas,” Lavrov concluded.

