https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/artemis-ii-astronaut-russia-china-moon-cooperation-possible-but-will-take-leadership-1109639421.html

Artemis II Astronaut: Russia-China Moon Cooperation Possible But Will Take Leadership

Artemis II Astronaut: Russia-China Moon Cooperation Possible But Will Take Leadership

The US could do more to cooperate with Russia and China on moon missions but it's up to senior leaders of the respective countries, an Artemis II member told Sputnik.

2023-04-18T22:30+0000

2023-04-18T22:30+0000

2023-04-18T22:27+0000

science & tech

artemis ii

moon

moon mission

manned mission

us

russia

us-russia relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103901788_0:77:1481:910_1920x0_80_0_0_d772c446250a5c20c442fec49af8ffa4.jpg

"Do I see a future where we can work together on the moon? You know, here is one of the most powerful things about human space exploration, humans doing challenging things together, and there is an opportunity, but it takes leadership," Glover said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. Glover noted that Russia and the US already work together on the International Space Station and that is one of the "best relationships between Russia and America." Glover added that he saw more room for cooperation with China too. "And we could work with China. Our Congress hasn't told us we can't do anything with China. We can only do specific things," he said. Messages to Cosmonaut 'Brothers' From MoonWhen asked whether he will send any messages to Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud- Scerchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov from the moon, whom he called "brothers" and "two of his best friends," Glover stated: " Yeah. Oh, yeah, absolutely.""I will send a message to every space explorer. And my cosmonaut colleagues are a part of that," he said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.Talking about his most memorable moments from working together with his Russian colleagues, Glover recalled having dinners with the whole crew and said that he wished that their countries got along as well as he and his colleagues do.Glover went on to share he enjoyed talking to his Russian friends and sharing traditions, and that he stays in touch with his Russian friends.Earlier in April, NASA officially introduced the Artemis II crew, set to return humans to the surface of the moon for the first time in over 50 years. The Artemis mission crew consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Wiseman will serve as the commander of the Artemis mission while Glover, who is expected to be the first person of color to land on the moon, will serve as the pilot of the Orion spacecraft developed by Boeing. Koch will also set a new milestone along with Glover as she is set to become the first woman to land on the moon. The Artemis II mission will only conduct a flyby around the moon in late 2024 while the Artemis III mission will land the astronauts on the moon soon after.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moon; artemis ii; russia; china; space cooperation; leadership