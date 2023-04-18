https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/battle-of-bakhmut-intensifies-heavy-clashes-breakout-in-sudan-1109604816.html

Battle for Artemovsk Intensifies; Heavy Clashes Break Out in Sudan

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how rival arms forces are battling for control in Sudan as heavy clashes break out.

Battle of Bakhmut intensifies; Heavy clashes breakout in Sudan On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how rival arms forces are battling for control in Sudan as heavy clashes break out.

Daniel Kovalik - American Human Rights and Labor Rights LawyerMohamed Gomaa - Journalist, Experienced in US & Middle Eastern AffairsElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentAngie Wong - President of Legacy PAC & Political AnalystManila Chan - Host of “Final Countdown” on Radio SputnikIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by lawyer Daniel Kovalik to discuss Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s visit to China as the countries move closer economically and politically.Later in the first hour, journalist Mohamed Gomaa joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the heavy clashes between the Sudanese military and paramilitary forces.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the latest on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.In the third hour, Angie Wong joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy setting a new debt ceiling proposal at the New York Stock Exchange and the latest on the Pentagon leaks.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines show welcomed the new show on Radio Sputnik with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

