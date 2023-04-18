https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/cbc-suspends-twitter-activity-over-state-funded-label-1109608080.html

CBC Suspends Twitter Activity Over State-Funded Label

CBC/Radio-Canada is suspending its activities on Twitter following the social media platform’s decision to label them as a government-funded outlet, CBC said on Monday.

The decision comes following Twitter’s decision to apply the "government-funded media" label to CBC’s primary account, which was also recently applied to US state-funded outlet National Public Radio.The label has typically been used to designate media outlets whose editorial independence is allegedly impacted by their government ties.CBC is a so-called crown corporation, mandated by Canada’s Broadcasting Act. The CBC is managed by a board of directors and held responsible by the Canadian Parliament, with its financing including government funding.

