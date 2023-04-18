International
Ecuador President Mulls Dissolving Congress If Impeached
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has warned that he will trigger a never-before-used clause to dissolve the National Congress if opposition lawmakers try to impeach him on corruption charges.
The banker-turned-politician said in an interview with the Financial Times out Tuesday that he hopes to win over enough legislators when he appears before the leftist-dominated congress in about a month to defend himself against a corruption charge that involves state oil company Flopec. Lasso's approval rating has been at a low 22%, according to recent polls, with drug-related violence named as the top concern by the majority of Ecuadorans. Reporters Without Borders has also condemned the Ecuadorean president for trying to silence journalists after Lasso accused Ecuadorean media of being in bed with drug-traffickers for reporting on influence-peddling by his brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, who chairs the board of Lasso’s bank, Banco Guayaquil.
11:01 GMT 18.04.2023
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso at a Military Ceremony
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso at a Military Ceremony - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
