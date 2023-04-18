https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/ecuador-president-mulls-dissolving-congress-if-impeached-1109619894.html
Ecuador President Mulls Dissolving Congress If Impeached
Ecuador President Mulls Dissolving Congress If Impeached
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has warned that he will trigger a never-before-used clause to dissolve the National Congress if opposition lawmakers try to impeach him on corruption charges.
2023-04-18T11:01+0000
2023-04-18T11:01+0000
2023-04-18T11:01+0000
americas
guillermo lasso
ecuador
impeachment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099592899_7:0:1575:882_1920x0_80_0_0_8dee6fe1908ae44081ea1953f0c05055.png
The banker-turned-politician said in an interview with the Financial Times out Tuesday that he hopes to win over enough legislators when he appears before the leftist-dominated congress in about a month to defend himself against a corruption charge that involves state oil company Flopec. Lasso's approval rating has been at a low 22%, according to recent polls, with drug-related violence named as the top concern by the majority of Ecuadorans. Reporters Without Borders has also condemned the Ecuadorean president for trying to silence journalists after Lasso accused Ecuadorean media of being in bed with drug-traffickers for reporting on influence-peddling by his brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, who chairs the board of Lasso’s bank, Banco Guayaquil.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099592899_203:0:1379:882_1920x0_80_0_0_be9ee3f9be25055b16c698ec75a58f53.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ecuador’s president guillermo lasso, corruption charges, dissolve the national congress
ecuador’s president guillermo lasso, corruption charges, dissolve the national congress
Ecuador President Mulls Dissolving Congress If Impeached
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has warned that he will trigger a never-before-used clause to dissolve the National Congress if opposition lawmakers try to impeach him on corruption charges.
The banker-turned-politician said in an interview with the Financial Times out Tuesday that he hopes to win over enough legislators when he appears before the leftist-dominated congress in about a month to defend himself against a corruption charge that involves state oil company Flopec.
"The other scenario which I will avoid, because it is not correct ... is the censure of the president," Lasso told the daily, referring to the "mutual death" clause, which will force presidential and congressional elections.
Lasso's
approval rating has been at a low 22%, according to recent polls, with drug-related violence named as the top concern by the majority of Ecuadorans.
Reporters Without Borders has also condemned the Ecuadorean president for trying to silence journalists after Lasso accused Ecuadorean media of being in bed with drug-traffickers for reporting on influence-peddling by his brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, who chairs the board of Lasso’s bank, Banco Guayaquil.