https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/ecuador-president-mulls-dissolving-congress-if-impeached-1109619894.html

Ecuador President Mulls Dissolving Congress If Impeached

Ecuador President Mulls Dissolving Congress If Impeached

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has warned that he will trigger a never-before-used clause to dissolve the National Congress if opposition lawmakers try to impeach him on corruption charges.

2023-04-18T11:01+0000

2023-04-18T11:01+0000

2023-04-18T11:01+0000

americas

guillermo lasso

ecuador

impeachment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099592899_7:0:1575:882_1920x0_80_0_0_8dee6fe1908ae44081ea1953f0c05055.png

The banker-turned-politician said in an interview with the Financial Times out Tuesday that he hopes to win over enough legislators when he appears before the leftist-dominated congress in about a month to defend himself against a corruption charge that involves state oil company Flopec. Lasso's approval rating has been at a low 22%, according to recent polls, with drug-related violence named as the top concern by the majority of Ecuadorans. Reporters Without Borders has also condemned the Ecuadorean president for trying to silence journalists after Lasso accused Ecuadorean media of being in bed with drug-traffickers for reporting on influence-peddling by his brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, who chairs the board of Lasso’s bank, Banco Guayaquil.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ecuador’s president guillermo lasso, corruption charges, dissolve the national congress