Elon Musk Reveals US Government Spied on Twitter Messages
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics, including the recent revelations by Twitter CEO Elon Musk about the US government spying on Twitter users through their messages.
radio
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics, including the recent revelations by Twitter CEO Elon Musk about the US government spying on Twitter users through their messages.
John Kiriakou - Host of Political MisfitsCamila Escalante - Latin America based journalistFiorella Isabella - Moscow-based journalistMark Sleboda - Political and military analystEd Martin - President of the Phyllis-Schafley EaglesIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by John Kiriakou to discuss the latest from the Pentagon Leaks, including the charges the leaker is facing.In the second half of the hour, The Final Countdown discussed the violence in Sudan and the Brazilian President's visit to China, which journalist Camila Escalante broke down for the hosts.In the last hour, The Final Countdown was joined by journalist Fiorella Isabella to discuss the mass protests in Europe, including the latest demonstrations against the pension reform in France.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda and Ed Martin to discuss Elon Musk's latest revelations and the violence in Chicago.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics, including the recent revelations by Twitter CEO Elon Musk about the US government spying on Twitter users through their messages.
John Kiriakou - Host of Political Misfits
Camila Escalante - Latin America based journalist
Fiorella Isabella - Moscow-based journalist
Mark Sleboda - Political and military analyst
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis-Schafley Eagles
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by John Kiriakou to discuss the latest from the Pentagon Leaks, including the charges the leaker is facing.
In the second half of the hour, The Final Countdown discussed the violence in Sudan and the Brazilian President's visit to China, which journalist Camila Escalante broke down for the hosts.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown was joined by journalist Fiorella Isabella to discuss the mass protests in Europe, including the latest demonstrations against the pension reform in France.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda and Ed Martin to discuss Elon Musk's latest revelations and the violence in Chicago.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.