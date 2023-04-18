https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/elon-musk-was-alarmed-by-government-access-to-twitter-private-messages-1109606641.html
Elon Musk Was Alarmed by Government Access to Twitter Private Messages
Elon Musk Was Alarmed by Government Access to Twitter Private Messages
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US arresting two men involved with a "secret Chinese police station", and Canada's CBC outlet leaving Twitter.
Elon Musk Was Alarmed by Government Access to Twitter Private Messages
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US arresting two men involved with a "secret Chinese police station", and Canada's CBC outlet leaving Twitter.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine is Accusing Russia of Weather Wars, Bellingcat, and the Alleged Pentagon Leaker Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Tony Blair, MI6, and Elon Musk Threatened by SubstackIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Russia's new conscription laws, President Zelensky called for a meeting with his generals, and the alleged Ukraine counter-offensive. Mark talked about claims about Russia's climate weapons, and Donetsk shelled by Kiev during Orthodox Easter celebrations. Mark analyzed the US intel leaks and the involvement of Bellingcat.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Tony Blair's decision to bomb Iraq, Rishi Sunak involvement in corrupt payments, and the British Tory party. Ian discussed the new revelations into Tony Blair's decision to bomb Iraq and how Blair bombed Iraq in favor of Bill Clinton. Ian spoke about Joe Biden's visit to Ireland and the danger of robot dogs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Elon Musk Was Alarmed by Government Access to Twitter Private Messages
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US arresting two men involved with a "secret Chinese police station," and Canada's CBC outlet leaving Twitter.
Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine is Accusing Russia of Weather Wars, Bellingcat, and the Alleged Pentagon Leaker
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Tony Blair, MI6, and Elon Musk Threatened by Substack
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Russia's new conscription laws, President Zelensky called for a meeting with his generals, and the alleged Ukraine counter-offensive. Mark talked about claims about Russia's climate weapons, and Donetsk shelled by Kiev during Orthodox Easter celebrations. Mark analyzed the US intel leaks and the involvement of Bellingcat.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Tony Blair's decision to bomb Iraq, Rishi Sunak involvement in corrupt payments, and the British Tory party. Ian discussed the new revelations into Tony Blair's decision to bomb Iraq and how Blair bombed Iraq in favor of Bill Clinton. Ian spoke about Joe Biden's visit to Ireland and the danger of robot dogs.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.