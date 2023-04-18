https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/fox-news-settles-dominion-defamation-suit-moments-before-trial-was-set-to-begin-1109637149.html

Fox News Settles Dominion Defamation Suit Moments Before Trial Was Set to Begin

A last-minute settlement was reached on Tuesday in the Fox News v. Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, the judge overseeing the case has confirmed.

A last-minute settlement was reached on Tuesday in the Fox News v. Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, the judge overseeing the case has confirmed.Superior Court Judge Eric Davis told the jurors after a two-hour delay to the proceedings that there would be no trial as both parties were able to come to a settlement agreement."Your presence here… was extremely important," reporters present at the proceedings quoted the the judge as saying. "And without you, the parties would not have been able to resolve their situation."The judge then dismissed the jury. News of the settlement came after the jury was sworn in and opening arguments were moments from beginning, which resulted in a two-hour delay.Dominion has revealed that the settlement was worth $787.5 million. Dominion was asking the court for $1.6 billion in damages and other compensation. Fox claimed that the amount was far out of the bounds of the company's damages and total value.Dominion had accused Fox News of purposefully spreading conspiracy theories about the company that it knew to be false, primarily focusing around accusations that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.Prior to the settlement, Fox defended its coverage of the 2020 election and said that the suit was a "political crusade in search of a financial windfall."But documents from the case revealed that several Fox News hosts and personalities privately spoke about how they knew the conspiracy theories were false, even as they continued to bring guests on who promoted them unchallenged.The private conversations that were revealed through discovery also showed popular hosts on the network becoming angry with other Fox employees when they publicly doubted the claims.Dominion Voting System attorney Justin Nelson said that the settlement "represents a ringing endorsement for truth and for democracy." Dominion CEO John Poulos said that the "historic settlement" was necessary because "truthful reporting" is essential to democracy. He added that nothing could make up for the damage Fox did to his company.Dominion has several ongoing defamation lawsuits against other entities, including MyPillow executive Mike Lindell and right-wing networks One American News Network and Newsmax. At the presser, Dominion referenced the other cases "We'll see you at the next one."The settlement prevents Fox personalities and executives, including Fox President Rupert Murdoch, from having to take the stand and being cross-examined.Defamation lawsuits are notoriously difficult to prove. Dominion would have had to prove not only that claims of conspiracy theories were false, but also that Fox spread them with malice. The judge had already ruled that the accusations aired on Fox were false and said that Fox lawyers could not use the argument that the hosts were merely reporting what former President Trump and his allies were stating.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

