Global South Continues Trend Against US Economic Dominance

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to talk about social and cultural issues.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss ongoing fighting in Sudan between the government of the country and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group and how the conflict’s roots are found in the 2021 coup, how popular movements in Sudan have responded to this fighting as they continue to call for democracy and civilian control, and how internal divisions in the country have benefited oil and gas interests in the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jill Clark-Gollub, assistant editor and translator for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss the anniversary of the 2018 attempted coup in Nicaragua and how the US fomented it through the National Endowment for Democracy and NGOs in Nicaragua, why so-called peaceful protesters in favor of the coup were not peaceful and how the media characterized the Nicaraguan government as violent,Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and author of Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy to discuss the role of Russia in the global economy and its turn from neoliberalism and the west, the global turn toward China and its model of development as global events continue to encourage a multipolar world political order, and how the Pentagon document leak and what they reveal about the US role in Ukraine will affect the future of the conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

