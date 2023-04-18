https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/lavrov-in-latin-america-violence-in-sudan-dominion-v-fox-trial-1109603758.html

Lavrov in Latin America, Violence in Sudan, Dominion v. Fox Trial

McConnell and Fetterman return from medical leave to the Senate as Dianne Feinstein’s placement on the Senate Judiciary Committee remains in flux.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss furthering Latin American ties to Russia as Sergey Lavrov begins his tour in the region, European Commission’s slighting of trade sovereignty as it rejects Polish and Hungarian bans on Ukrainian grain imports, how the EU is reaffirming its alliance with the US after France’s Macron suggested independence from Washington on Chinese policy, and attacks on Easter worshippers in Donetsk by the Kiev forces.Physician and professor of medicine specializing in infectious diseases and global medicine Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the current approach of COVID response among different governing bodies, how the United States COVID approach differs from other countries in booster policies, why immunity should consider more than just antibody cound in public health scenarios, and how Biden ending the national COVID emergency could kick 15 million people off of medicaid.Economist, radio host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses House GOP lining up for the upcoming fight on the debt ceiling, why Republicans continually push for debt ceiling brinkmanship, whether it is possible the United States can detangle itself economically from China, the continual deterioration between the US and Gulf states as the latter begin buying Russian oil, continued questions around whether Joe Biden will run as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 Presidential election, and whether legal troubles could benefit Trump’s electability amid a widening GOP primary field.Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses rising violence in Sudan as a battle between two generals descends into paramilitary battles in Khartoum, if there are any political difference between the two factions within the military in Sudan, how other countries have seem to be surprised by the outbreak in violence, and the situation around vioelnce in the Sahel region that doesn't make it to western media.The Misfits also discuss a lethally tragic case of neglect in a Georgia jail and the DOJ arrests of two Chinese nationals in Manhattan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

