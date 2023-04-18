https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/moscow-summons-us-uk-and-canadian-envoys-over-gross-interference-in-russias-affairs-1109620075.html

Moscow Summons US, UK and Canadian Envoys Over Gross Interference in Russia's Affairs

The three countries - all of them members of NATO and the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, have traditionally led the charge among Western nations in hostility... 18.04.2023, Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the top diplomats of the United States, Britain and Canada on Tuesday in connection with what Moscow said was the three countries' "gross interference in Russia's internal affairs and activities that do not correspond to" ambassadors' diplomatic status.The ministry did not elaborate on the reasons for the summons.However, a day earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the three countries' envoys for interfering in Russia's internal affairs over comments made in connection with the prison sentence handed down by a Moscow court to opposition journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza* for "high treason" and "discrediting" the Russian military by spreading false information about the conflict in Ukraine.Kara-Murza, 41, received a 25-year prison sentence, issued a 400,000 ruble fine and barred from journalistic activities for seven years on Monday after being found guilty of high treason, collaborating with an undesirable organization, and spreading fake news about the Russian military.The ambassadors of the US, Britain and Canada attended Monday's court hearing, condemning the verdict and demanding Kara-Murza's release.The case against the liberal journalist, who is a dual citizen of Russia and Britain, was initiated after Kara-Murza spoke to lawmakers in Arizona's House of Representatives in March 2022. The opposition figure is known in Russia for his ties with hawkish American officials, including the late Arizona Senator John McCain. He has repeatedly called for "regime change" in Russia.* Recognized as a foreign agent in Russia.

