Multiple People Injured, Trapped After Parking Garage Partially Collapses in New York City

An explosion was reported in New York's Lower Manhattan district on Tuesday, possibly in connection with the collapse of a parking garage in the area. 18.04.2023, Sputnik International
According to news reports, a parking garage located at 57 Ann Street between Nassau Street and William Street in Lower Manhattan collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.Video of the aftermath showed the center of the structure caved in, with numerous automobiles both inside of the collapsed part and clinging to the edges of the structure that adjoined a neighboring building and had not collapsed.The garage is a three-story structure. The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said it believes multiple people were trapped inside the structure when it collapsed, and it is working to rescue them.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
20:42 GMT 18.04.2023 (Updated: 20:48 GMT 18.04.2023)
An explosion was reported in New York's Lower Manhattan district on Tuesday, possibly in connection with the collapse of a parking garage in the area.
According to news reports, a parking garage located at 57 Ann Street between Nassau Street and William Street in Lower Manhattan collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.
Video of the aftermath showed the center of the structure caved in, with numerous automobiles both inside of the collapsed part and clinging to the edges of the structure that adjoined a neighboring building and had not collapsed.
The garage is a three-story structure. The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said it believes multiple people were trapped inside the structure when it collapsed, and it is working to rescue them.