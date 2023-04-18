https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/police-bodycam-footage-shows-scramble-to-save-actor-jeremy-renner-after-snow-plow-accident-1109629327.html

Police Bodycam Footage Shows Scramble to Save Actor Jeremy Renner After Snow Plow Accident

Newly-released police bodycam footage has shown how medics scrambled to save the life of actor Jeremy Renner after snow plow accident.

Newly-released police bodycam footage has revealed the efforts of first responders to save the life of Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner after his horrific snow plow accident this January.The video footage, since posted online, shows a team of medics hovering over the Marvel star who found himself in critical condition after “experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” outside his home in Nevada, United States.Renner, known for his role in Marvel Universe's Hawkeye films, including The Avengers, was using his Snowcat vehicle to clear the driveway of his home after the area had been slammed by a massive snowstorm. However, he was run over by his own plow after getting out of the vehicle to help his nephew, Alexander Fries, whose truck was stranded in the snow. The plow ran over one of Renner’s legs and other parts of his body when the incident occurred, causing him to lose a lot of blood. As per the police bodycam footage, Fries said:The bodycam footage zoomed in on the situation just moments after the accident which left the actor suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.Renner underwent several surgeries after being airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. The actor has been recovering from his ordeal ever since.

